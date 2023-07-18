The Supreme Court’s recent ruling ending Affirmative Action has brought out many arguments for and against the decision giving Americans yet another point of division, and I have read compelling points for both sides.

At the end of the day, though, I always lean toward policies of the non-discriminatory flavor. At some point, we just need to get on with living our lives and building the country as united citizens of America, and let the rest go.

(2) comments

TruthFairy605
TruthFairy605

Ms. Gordon,

I hear you when you write, “Race and ethnicity, gender identification, sexual preference, religious affiliation, sports team loyalty, bearded or shaved clean, Ford or Chevy - they all fall in the same category as far as I’m concerned and should have no bearing on a person’s rights and protections as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution,”

It’s clear you're a person of good will.

And people like you are the hope of America as we struggle to get past the age of Trump that’s working so hard to limit the rights of folks who don’t fit their Christian Nationalist image of who is acceptable in the eyes of the jealous God they worship.

More power to you!

Report Add Reply
Friedrich Farmer
Friedrich Farmer

Ms. Gordon, like TruthFairy I see you as a person with a good heart.

But I would say the commendable example you’re setting is the ability to accept people who are NOT exactly like yourself. And to nonetheless appreciate the common humanity which could bind us together.

America’s polarization shows how little effort it takes to only accept and associate with people who seem to be very much like ourselves.

You’ve gone beyond that.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.