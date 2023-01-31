COVID-19 appears to be at a crossroads.
Or so we had better hope.
Lawmakers in Washington are proposing different timetables to wind down the COVID-19 public health emergency that has been in place since President Donald Trump’s declaration three years ago last week. Since then, more than 1 million Americans have died, many more have been infected, many more have been vaccinated, many have fought the vaccine and politics have taken over the debate over that minute virus that so terrified the world in early 2020.
On Monday, the Biden administration announced it plans to end national public health emergencies related to COVID as of May 11. “The advance notice is designed to give states, health care providers and hospitals enough time to adjust to the changes,” NBC News reported.
Meanwhile, Republicans in the U.S. House plan to introduce measures this week to end the declarations immediately and without any transition. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Arizona, tweeted, “There is no reason to wait.”
In all likelihood, the president would veto the bills — assuming they would make if through the Senate, which is a big if — that calls for the emergency to end immediately.
No one should feel comfortable with the specter of politicians steering what remains a medical matter.
So, one can look to the World Health Organization (WHO), which declared the pandemic in 2020. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the WHO board “views that the COVID-19 pandemic is probably at a transition point.” While that mostly fits the perception that the COVID issue is changing, it also acknowledges that the threat isn’t over, which may be something that political sparring in Washington isn’t indicating.
In fact, Americans are still coping with COVID.
We are still seeing infections and hospitalizations tied to it, and it is still killing people: Last week, 3,756 Americans died due to COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In January, South Dakota recorded 31 new COVID-related deaths; while that was far below the 166 fatalities the state saw in January 2022, it should also be noted that we were at the height of the omicron surge one year ago. The toll continues to rise.
Meanwhile, some Americans are also coping with “long COVID,” a fallout phenomenon that medical researchers are working to understand.
So, COVID is still with us — and the virus will have the final say on where we’re at now on the pandemic front, not Democrats or Republicans in Washington.
However, a change in tactics and semantics may help us deal with one undeniable aspect of our COVID fight: pandemic fatigue. After three years of emergency measures, a fresh approach might be in order. While this could certainly entail risks, it might also reinvigorate our defenses to some extent.
Ending the emergencies will not end COVID, no matter how much we wish otherwise. Neither will shifting gears. We can learn to live with the coronavirus, but we must still acknowledge the threat. Disarming and disbanding our defenses could lead to more sickness and sorrow.
These steps must be carefully considered by everyone, from those in Washington to those reading these words today. The COVID road ahead still contains uncertainties.
