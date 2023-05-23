A Yankton resident pointed out the obvious during Monday’s meeting of the City Commission.
And that obviousness continues to be the problem.
Pauline Akland, a former city commissioner, came before the board during the public comments section of the meeting, pleading with commissioners to enact tougher laws — or harder consequences — for distracted driving. This refers mostly to people who are engaged with their phone in some manner while driving their vehicle on city streets.
“I’ve always been passionate about not using the cell phone, not texting, not even answering the phone — even if it’s hands free — while driving,” Akland told the commissioners. “But since that time, I have become very passionate about it, and something needs to be done.”
The problem is escalating as smartphones continue to entrench themselves in our popular culture.
To be sure, they are indispensable modes of communication — you need never miss a call again, at least in theory — as well as handy sources for portable entertainment. The two elements often intermix with such programs as Snapchat, TikTok, FaceTime and other apps.
It all seems miraculous.
Unless, that is, you are also trying to operate a vehicle, either on a lonely roadway or in congested areas where other traffic and pedestrians are found.
At these times, smartphones can make us pretty dumb and very dangerous.
The distractions can range from people simply talking on their phones to people who are texting, watching videos or shooting videos for others. They could even be fiddling with apps such as Google Maps which are essentially designed to guide motorists while they’re driving.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 3,000 people die in vehicular accidents each year due to distracted driving — or about nine people every day. This accounts for about 9% of all fatal accidents in the country. An online Forbes article in February stated that U.S. drivers spend an average of 1 minute, 38 seconds on their phones per hour of driving, an increase of more than 30% from February 2020, which was just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Meanwhile, the constant evolution and upgrading of smartphones makes them even greater temptations for distraction.
Akland, who said she was forced off the road by a distracted driver last year, was trying to make the case for the city to come down harder on those tagged with a distracted driving offerer. A small fine isn’t enough to break people of their habits; perhaps it’s time to make it hurt.
However, tougher laws do exist in this state. South Dakota passed a statewide cellphone ban for drivers in 2020. Under House Bill 1169, drivers can be stopped and charged with a Class 2 misdemeanor if they are found to be holding a cellphone. This could carry a penalty of up to 30 days in jail and a fine of $500, which would likely be a memorable bite.
The problem, however, is in enforcing such laws. The police have enough issues on their hands and not enough time to devote more attention to clamping down on potential distracted drivers.
The most efficient approach seems to be a pre-emptive campaign to make drivers more aware of the dangers of distracted driving, but this clearly is not generating the impact it really needs to save more lives.
However, it’s a start, and if Akland’s comments can generate at least more community dialogue on how to more effectively deal with distracted driving, the better off we’ll be. But it will always be a stubborn work in progress.
