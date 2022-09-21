During the opt-out discussions three years ago, a promise was made to reduce the opt-out amount if there was an opportunity to do so at any time.

Due to increased enrollment and good stewardship, the Yankton School Board unanimously approved a half-million-dollar reduction in the opt-out needed for the general fund budget at the September school board meeting.

