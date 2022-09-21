During the opt-out discussions three years ago, a promise was made to reduce the opt-out amount if there was an opportunity to do so at any time.
Due to increased enrollment and good stewardship, the Yankton School Board unanimously approved a half-million-dollar reduction in the opt-out needed for the general fund budget at the September school board meeting.
The reduction comes at a time when our community members, families and businesses have seen expenses rise. We are hopeful the opt-out reduction can provide some additional resources for our community members, families and businesses.
We are thankful to this great community for your on-going support and trust in the Yankton School District.
As we are all aware the past couple of years have been challenging in a variety of ways including COVID-19, workforce, stresses at home, career changes and many other things. In the Yankton School District these things have impacted our staff, students, administration, school board, parents, and community.
We have recently hired a company called Think3D to come into the Yankton School District and partner with us in providing training, development and coaching in: workplace culture, leadership, communication, engagement, personal and professional development, goal setting and accountability.
I am very excited and looking forward to doing all that we can to be the best school district possible. If we can build upon our strengths and also find ways to become even better in the areas mentioned above, we want to do this for our staff, students, parents, and community.
We are making a valuable investment and look forward to working alongside Think3D.
CONGRATULATIONS, HOMECOMING ROYALTY CANDIDATES!
• Pioneer Princess — Thea Chance, Frances Kouri, Elsie Larson, Addison Sedlacek, Sydnee Serck
• Pioneer Prince — Cody Oswald, Drew Ryken, Rugby Ryken, Nathaniel Schoenfelder, Tyler Sohler
GOLDEN LIFETIME ACTIVITY PASSES
Residents of the Yankton School District who are 65 years of age and above may obtain a Golden Lifetime Activity Pass. The pass allows for free admission into all Yankton School District regular season activities.
The Golden Lifetime Activity Pass may be obtained at the Yankton School District Administration Building. Those wishing to obtain the pass must show an I.D. with birthdate and residence verification. A driver’s license would suffice as an I.D.
Yankton School District Board Meetings are scheduled for the second Monday of the month beginning at 5 p.m. Yankton School Board meetings are held at the Yankton School District Administration Building in the School Board Meeting Room.
SUPERINTENDENT PRESENTATIONS
Thank you for the trust and confidence you have placed in me to lead the Yankton School District. You are welcome contact to me at any time to visit. I would be happy to visit with you personally or speak to your group/organization.
I am also willing to host your group at our Administration Building or one of our school buildings. I would also come to your facility or meeting place.
If there is a specific topic you would like for me to address in the future, please call me at 665-3998 or email me at wayne.kindle@k12.sd.us
Henry Ford stated, “Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is a process. Working together is a success
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.