Last weekend, I biked past a Yankton elementary school that hasn’t hosted students since mid-March. It prompted me to do some quick calculating: Those students haven’t been in an in-school classroom for three months, which may make it feel like that’s when their summer vacation started. If this were normal times, that vacation would be ending right about now, three months later, with the start of fall classes. (And frankly, it feels like that would have been one loooooong summer.)
It was a sign of these abnormal pandemic times, and here, on the eve of the first day of summer, I’ve been thinking back on what amounts to a spring that never was.
Well, spring DID show up — the absence of snow tells you that — but practically nothing else about the season has been normal or typical.
And I hate that. My fondness for spring seems to deepen with each passing year. As I grow older and less enamored with winter’s cold and darkness, spring beckons to me as a time of rebirth. It genuinely makes me feel alive again.
Alas, so many of the things that make spring seem like spring for me went missing as of mid-March. In a way, I still feel stuck right there, as if time hasn’t moved forward at all in this COVID-19 fog.
The closing of the schools, which seemed so extraordinary at the time, were part of that loss, particularly for students and school staff. As a kid, was there anything better than the last day of school? Maybe Christmas; maybe your birthday. Every kid could sense it coming for weeks. This time, it showed up practically unannounced so long ago.
We also lost the spring sports seasons, which are a big part of life at this newspaper. I think of all the titles un-won, all the records untouched, all the personal bests not attained and all the fresh air and sunshine un-basked in.
We’ve also missed out on Major League Baseball, which I touched on in Wednesday’s editorial. Now, without listening to the games on radio or watching them on TV or online, spring has felt like an aimless vacuum.
I missed the feeling of mixing with other people at the public events that bloom with each springtime. Most of those activities were canceled or postponed. Last weekend, for instance, I would have helped cover Yankton’s Ribfest. Today (Friday), I would have been in Tabor shooting photos of the Czech Days parade. Both plans were scuttled many weeks ago.
There should have been music in Yankton’s Riverside Park instead of silence.
There should have been baseball games at Riverside Stadium almost constantly since late March.
Springtime is always filled with expectations, but this one was overwhelmed with cancellations, mysteries and, not to be forgotten by anyone, nervous dread.
In astronomical terms, summer arrives late Saturday afternoon. From the darkness of late winter, we’ve made a beeline straight to the longest day of the year, and spring couldn’t muster its usual distractions and diversions that are always part of the trip.
This summer will also see changes and subtractions, meaning the season will give way to fall in due time. But with talk of a possible second COVID wave, we all wonder where we will be three months from now, on the eve of autumn and on the edge of whatever will or won’t come next. We’ll spend this summer waiting to find out.
