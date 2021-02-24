Thursday, Feb. 18, was the 24th day of the 2021 legislative session with 12 days plus veto day left in this 2021 session of the Legislature. This year there has been a total of 283 bills introduced in the House and 194 in the Senate. This compares to 2020 when there were 294 bills introduced in the House and 186 in the Senate. As of now, the governor has signed 28 bills into law and there are 32 bills still sitting on her desk pending a decision. Thirteen bills have been withdrawn.
Feb. 25 is cross-over day which is one of the critical days of each session. By cross-over day, all bills need to have passed or been rejected by their house of origin — where they were originally filed.
In the Judiciary Committee, where I am the chairman, we still have five bills pending which were originally filed in the Senate. We plan to have committee hearings on all of those bills next Tuesday, so they can be considered by the Senate before cross-over day. In the Judiciary Committee, we have already started hearings on some of the bills which have passed the House and referred to us for consideration.
One of the bills I prepared and sponsored this year was SCR (Senate Concurrent Resolution) 605, which supported the value of public higher education in South Dakota and encouraged continued efforts to ensure that higher education remains affordable for all South Dakotans. This passed the Senate Education Committee unanimously and I hope that it will do as well in the Senate and in the House of Representatives.
HB1040 passed out of the House of Representatives this week. It is an effort to prevent Game, Fish and Parks from doing anything to enforce the hunting and fishing laws on private property. I think that this is a bad idea. All wild game and fish are owned by the people of the State of South Dakota, and the idea that individuals could violate the game and fish laws with impunity on private land would adversely affect everyone else who was obeying the laws as well as reducing state revenues from hunting and fishing licenses.
Senate Republicans have been having caucus meetings every other day to talk about budget issues. Although there has been a lot of publicity about the extra $125 million that the governor’s office has projected that the state will have for next year, there have been over $800 million in extra requests. Many areas of the state have proposed “dream lists” of infrastructure improvements that they would like paid for by the state. Most of those spending ideas won’t see the light of day when it comes to final budget decisions. Those that are approved have some unique connection to the state, such as paying for a wellness center in Box Elder that will be heavily used by airmen at Ellsworth AFB and constitute a drawing card for the major expansion of the air base which is projected to take place. Another is the new $20 million livestock arena at the State Fair Grounds in Huron which will replace an arena which was destroyed by a fire last year.
There has been much publicity about the heavy level of COVID infections in the House of Representatives. There has not been a similar level of infections in the Senate. A couple of senators have quarantined when they had been in contact with someone who was discovered to be infected but none of them were found to be infected. Part of the difference may be the fact that the Senate has required the wearing of masks while the House of Representatives has made masks optional.
The Legislature has recently heard a budget request from the Department of Transportation for $700 million which is the same as last year. The largest share of that ($389 million) is federal money and most of the rest ($311 million) comes from gasoline taxes. However, they are also asking for $5 million so they can trade in two older airplanes and purchase one new airplane. I am reluctant see that kind of money spent on an airplane but the existing airplane was purchased after Gov. Mickelson was killed in the airplane crash, and if the state is going to use an airplane, it needs to be a safe one.
