There are times when I think back on the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and find myself actually missing something from those days.

I say that even though 9/11 remains one of the most terrifying times of my life. I still vividly recall dealing with it as a journalist, coping with it as an American and, when time finally allowed, breaking down over it as a human being. Those ghosts are still with me; the wounds still ache like yesterday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.