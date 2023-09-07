There are times when I think back on the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and find myself actually missing something from those days.
I say that even though 9/11 remains one of the most terrifying times of my life. I still vividly recall dealing with it as a journalist, coping with it as an American and, when time finally allowed, breaking down over it as a human being. Those ghosts are still with me; the wounds still ache like yesterday.
And yet, it did give us a piece of something that I miss.
On that morning 22 years ago next Monday, millions of us watched as the World Trade Center towers collapsed after being struck by commercial jets. We followed the details of another plane that hit the Pentagon and yet another (which was bound for Washington) that crashed in Pennsylvania when it was brought down by passengers who rose up against their abductors. We wondered, hour by hour, what would happen next and where. I still believe the most memorable feeling for me on that long day — during which the Press & Dakotan put out a special afternoon “extra” edition before turning to the next day’s paper — came at the very end of the night when I confronted the stark, numb fact that we still didn’t really know what had just happened to us.
That day altered life on so many levels. And for several years, I often mourned what we had lost — so many lives and a sweet delusion of security — and how much our world had changed.
However, amid all the 9/11 nightmares, something else also stands out.
In the stunned aftermath of the attacks, America became more united and resolved than I’d ever seen it in my lifetime. I remember a vaguely similar feeling from the start of the 1991 Persian Gulf War, which unleashed a surge of patriotism because we were at war in a moment when war had become such a rare and unthinkable option. (Of course, that notion seems quaint as I think back on that six-week conflict now, coming off 20 years of wars.) The 9/11 attacks produced a feeling that was all that and at least a hundred times more.
I remember then-Nebraska U.S. Sen. Chuck Hagel, on the morning of Sept. 11, calling the attacks “the second Pearl Harbor.” That 1941 strike by Japan produced the same sweeping feelings of solidarity and determination across America. We often forget that the U.S. had been very divided over getting into what was by then World War II, but Pearl Harbor changed the political and military calculus completely.
Honestly, there’s nothing like the feeling of a united, resolute America, whose differences are overridden by the higher spirit of what binds us together.
But that feeling, or even something approaching it, has been missing for quite some time. It’s not merely dormant; it seems headed in rigorously opposite directions.
It often feels these days that our nation is more divided than ever, which is hyperbolic given our Civil War past, but the sentiment still gnaws at us. So much of our politics now seems based on division, indignation, distrust, ridicule and even revenge. (In truth, none of those individual elements are unique to our history, but never have they been so cultivated and magnified into standard discourse.) Too often, we see compromise as capitulation. We don’t respect each other’s differences; we resent them. We see fellow countrymen as enemies simply because they may have different political or social thoughts. We deal with starkly different versions of America — versions that often feel angrily incompatible.
And it’s amid this open hostility that I miss the solidarity that sprang from the darkness of 9/11.
But that lament is not just for me.
Through the years, I’ve thought a lot about the inevitable fact that there are kids who are now college graduates who have no recollection of 9/11 and thus have no concept of a life that did not include the long shadows of war. This has always been a sobering notion to me.
However, it could also be argued that young adults today have never known an America that was united, or even somewhat on the same page, regarding matters of politics. All they’ve known are ideological divisions and animosities, heated arguments, calculated hatred and insults. They may see America as a land of irreconcilable red and blue fragments — not a unified whole with a singular soul — and a place where the words “Let’s work together” come off as naïve and useless, or even betrayal.
Sadly, history teaches us that the greatest unifier of any nation or people is a common external threat or a shared wound from a shared enemy. I understand that, but it still makes for a frustrating reality.
As we face another 9/11 anniversary and contemplate that grim day 22 Septembers ago, we might also want to think about how we responded to it back then and what it may now take, unfortunately, for us to be an indivisible and truly united United States.
