As I’ve confessed here before, one of my favorite Halloween rituals is listening to the infamous 1938 “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast, which aired 82 years ago tonight. Orson Welles’ Halloween dramatization of H.G. Wells’ classic science fiction tale (and yes, I have to double check the name spellings every time I write about this) panicked a nation for reasons that still resonate today. It fascinates me whenever I listen to it.
But this year — this damn year — it speaks to me on a new level.
Laying aside the broadcast’s then-unconventional storytelling technique of presenting the first half of the program as if it was an actual radio newscast, the tale it tells of a modern-day society under attack by Martians reminds me a little too much of our current world under attack from the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Oddly, this connection first hit me last spring while listening to a media briefing by Gov. Kristi Noem back when she was doing such things on a daily basis. One day, she got on the line with the media, offered a brief statement, then recited a Bible verse and signed off. Reporters were left stunned by this abrupt exchange.
For me, it instantly brought to mind the part of the 1938 “World” broadcast when it becomes clear there are apocalyptic problems brewing in New Jersey where a spacecraft from Mars has landed. As hostilities escalate out of control, a man identified only as the “Secretary of the Interior” (but who sounds an awful lot like then-President Franklin Roosevelt) is introduced on the faux newscast and tells Americans, “I shall not try to conceal the gravity of the situation that confronts the country, nor the concern of your government in protecting the lives and property of its people. … (W)e may place our faith in the military forces to keep (the ‘formidable enemy’ contained). In the meantime, placing our faith in God, we must continue the performance of our duties each and every one of us …” In other words, the government had no answers to the catastrophe unfolding. That’s why Noem’s Biblical recitation didn’t leave me with a confident feeling.
In a certain sense (and, obviously, to a lesser degree), things are not so different right now. We have leadership that keeps promising we are “turning the corner,” and the White House this week listed “ending the pandemic” as one of its top achievements thus far, even as the Martians are still overrunning the countryside, so to speak.
In some ways, the 1938 radio drama and its source material align with our modern problems in completely opposite ways. (Alert: Spoilers ahead!) Most notably, instead of “putrefactive and disease bacteria” coming to the rescue of humanity against the powerful (but unprepared) Martians, it’s now a microscopic virus that’s coming after us.
But the radio broadcast conjures a bleak portrait of a society overwhelmed by heat rays and crushed by towering Martian machines spewing lethal, unstoppable smoke. Meanwhile, our society has been momentarily overwhelmed by a coronavirus; we aren’t crushed by any means, but we’re struggling to make headway against this enemy.
The ancient radio broadcast and the latest breaking news offer their own particular takes on societal upheaval and the dangers lurking on every street and at every distant outpost. In both scenarios, there’s a feeling of helplessness as the opponent seems to be everywhere, all around the world.
However, one great difference is that we have fairly effective defensive measures — other than hiding — at our disposal. While gas masks are useless in the radio drama, face masks can be somewhat effective in battling the virus. So can social distancing and frequent hand washing, if we just decide to embrace them. And unlike the radio broadcast, which really had no answers (this is always the drawback in the story for me: it staggers from disaster to disaster, then it just ends, or to put it in a modern parlance: like a miracle, it disappears), scientists and pharmaceutical manufacturers are racing to find vaccines and treatment regimens. In that sense, there’s always hope around the next uncertain turn.
Until then, as the aforementioned Secretary of the Interior says, in effect, in the radio drama, we have jobs to do. Right now, that includes following the recommendations that have been drilled into us by the CDC and other health officials since last winter. These CAN make a difference.
Nevertheless, some of us will continue to refuse to follow them or to even acknowledge the threat — and to that, I can only say: how Martian of you.
One hope (among so many) that I hold right now is that, by next Halloween, I can listen to that old 1938 radio broadcast without brooding over any nervous parallels to a contemporary predicament. I love happy endings, and we really could use one right now.
