The Washington Redskins finally gave in this week.
Long criticized for a nickname deemed as a derogatory and racist reference to Native Americans, Dan Snyder — the owner of the NFL club (and a man who, according to Thursday’s reports, may have MUCH bigger problems on his radar) — announced this week that the franchise will be “retiring” the name it has gone by for 87 years. This move is prompted not only by the many years of complaints but also by rapidly growing commercial objections (read: economic fallout).
What the team’s new name will be is unknown — the reported favorites are Redwolves, Redhawks and Red Tails, the latter of which would pay homage to the Tuskegee Airmen of World War II — but knowing what it WON’T be is the winning point.
There was a time when I would probably have been ambivalent about this, but now I see it as a smart and overdue move. I learned years ago that such issues, which may seem like a PC nuisance to some people, really do matter sometimes in a broader perspective.
Several years ago, I wrote at least one editorial defending the use of controversial nicknames because schools/teams don’t choose such monikers for themselves in order to insult or denigrate others. They are meant to be powerful images, not cheap shots at others. This was literally the same argument President Donald Trump used last week in defending the Redskins’ name, saying, “They name teams out of STRENGTH, not weakness, but now the Washington Redskins (may change their nickname) in order to be politically correct.”
But my attitude began evolving as I considered it from more than one perspective. While it may not have been the intent of a school or team with a controversial nickname to hurt anyone, it was also clear that some people sometimes ARE offended. You may not intend to be hurtful, but if you wind up hurting or insulting someone, saying you have only the best intentions does not nullify the wounds inflicted upon others.
So my mind eventually changed. Call it becoming politically correct, if you want — or consider it the broadening of a viewpoint.
In a way, Yankton High School knows about this.
For many decades, the nickname “Bucks” was portrayed as a reference to a male Native American, or so the old YHS logos indicated. This portrayal included depictions during Yankton’s homecoming festivities. In the late 1990s, we had a reporter who was part Native American and she saw something offensive in those depictions. She asked to write an op-ed piece about it and I agreed. It generated some reaction. The impact of her column was officially unclear, but as I recall, the YHS homecoming ritual the following fall featured the royalty in formal attire, not in Native American buckskins, and the old logo was eventually replaced by a male Buck deer (which complemented the Gazelles logo for the girls’ teams). The homecoming attire was eventually compromised a bit to honor the pioneer spirit of the Yankton area, but the Native American inferences were effectively gone.
For Yankton, this evolution was accomplished without changing nicknames, which certainly made the “transition” seamless enough that it was nearly (but not completely) unnoticeable.
But it was not inconsequential.
There will be resistance to the name change for the Redskins; you probably can’t sing “Hail to the Redskins” for decades without suddenly feeling awkward about a shift in the lyric. And some people will probably never stop referring to the team by its old name, no matter what the new name will be. (Personally, I like “Red Tails” mostly because of the historical perspective, but “Red Wolves” admittedly has more football bite to it.) The transition to whatever is next won’t be easy or universally embraced, at least at first.
But the evolution is important. It broadens perspectives and, hopefully, horizons. By any other name, this change will be good for everyone.
