Not that anyone asked or that he would want it, but here is a piece of free legal advice for former President Donald Trump:

Shut up.

(2) comments

RocknRola77

Keep letting him talk. This is who he is...narcissist to the core. Has been a horrible human since the 80's. And the old, dumb republicans fell for it. He's a businessman, he's a salesman and they all fell for it. It's time his truth comes out. Unfortunately, his followers will never open their eyes. And never admit they were wrong.

Report Add Reply
Dear Leader
Dear Leader

I am your retribution❗️

IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!

Together we’ll MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN‼️

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.