Not that anyone asked or that he would want it, but here is a piece of free legal advice for former President Donald Trump:
Shut up.
The former president would be wise to exercise his right to remain silent as he confronts a tsunami of state and federal legal troubles.
Those problems have multiplied in recent weeks, with last week’s federal indictment for voter fraud and for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot looming as the greatest legal jeopardy he has ever faced.
His response, as usual, has been to go on the offensive: decrying the investigation, attacking the prosecutor, maligning the judge in the case and issuing a social media threat (on his Truth Social platform, he posted late last week, “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!”) that could be construed as a warning to anyone — judges, prosecutors, juries — who dares to proceed against him. Not surprisingly, this outburst was immediately flagged by federal prosecutors, who indicated that Trump may not only be trying to intimidate the aforementioned people but that he could also reveal secret material, such as grand jury transcripts.
Granted, this is how Trump has always operated. He doesn’t back down; he goes on the offensive. In legal matters, he keeps his eyes more on the court of public opinion than the court of law.
But this time, he is offending a justice system that will determine his fate. This system has withstood the various tests of time and can’t be easily coerced or intimidated, even in this unprecedented situation.
Thus, Trump’s outbursts are not serving him well.
Nor are they serving his supporters well. While there may be some who cheer this defiant posture, others may believe he’s turning into his own worst enemy in the legal arena.
We’re not lawyers, but we can’t imagine any legal counsel who might suggest that publicly tearing into judges, prosecutors and others is a smart legal strategy, under any circumstance.
When Trump attacks, he believe he’s scoring political points and revving up his base. When he explodes, he may be using tactics he employed in running his various businesses or even running his presidency.
But, as we’ve noted previously, such behavior does not seem like the action of someone who’s innocent. That is not to conclude that he IS guilty of all the charges filed so far, with more likely to come. But he certainly seems to behave like someone who is guilty and, perhaps, desperate.
While these attacks play to and exacerbate raw public emotions (which may be the point), they only undercut his overall legal defense.
That’s why silence would be his best ally right now. It would at least project the notion that he is working on a cogent defense against some very serious allegations.
No one expects this to happen, however. We all know how the former president operates, and the more noise he makes, the more attention he generates. And he is a creature who feeds on attention.
But those instincts may prove to be his undoing, and no amount of ranting and threats can change the potential consequences.
Keep letting him talk. This is who he is...narcissist to the core. Has been a horrible human since the 80's. And the old, dumb republicans fell for it. He's a businessman, he's a salesman and they all fell for it. It's time his truth comes out. Unfortunately, his followers will never open their eyes. And never admit they were wrong.
I am your retribution❗️
IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!
Together we’ll MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN‼️
