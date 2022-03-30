Greetings, P&D readers!
The moment has finally come. Our basement doors officially opened on Feb. 28, 2022. Opening the basement doors represents change for our entire operation. We are now hosting four separate programs in our facility.
All individual adults in need of shelter will be required to use our Night-by-Night Emergency Shelter in the renovated basement. They will be checking in from 7-10 PM, have access to a shower and warm bed, will receive an evening meal and a sack lunch to take with them the following morning. Each wing is equipped with lockers for safe storage of their belongings, a microwave, and coffee pot. NBN guests will be required to exit shelter the following morning. We have capacity for 10 men and 10 women in the basement (separate secured wings). This is a first-come, first-serve program each night. While we wish we could allow these individuals to stay with us throughout the day, we simply do not have the indoor space for an extra 20 people to gather at this point. This is a goal we hope to address in the near future. There will no longer be a waiting list for individual adults.
Moving adult emergency shelter beds to the basement opens up 8 rooms for families in the upstairs portion of our building. Each of these rooms will eventually comfortably hold a family of 6, as we are installing two Twin over Full bunkbeds in each room. Families will be allowed to stay in their rooms for the entirety of their program, with the goal of them exiting into permanent housing. This program continues to have a waiting list, which tells us that there is a need for further expansion of our facility.
Two of our upstairs rooms have been converted into “Tier 2” rooms, where individual men and women can pay a small fee to gain access to more services and stay in a room with three other people instead of nine. Each room will have two Twin XL over Twin XL bunkbeds – one will be designated for men, and one will be designated for women.
Lastly, two of our upstairs rooms are designated for our Community Transition Program, where parolees from S.D. Department of Corrections needing a place to parole can reside. This is a good source of income for Pathways, and more importantly, a better opportunity for these individuals to get back on their feet.
Overall, these changes are creating a 75% increase in capacity for our organization (48 to 84 people). We are excited to see how these programs develop over the next few months. Ultimately, we hope it will lower our waiting list and allow us to have contact with more people. Having immediate contact with the people we serve allows us to connect them with other crucial services provided by our community partners.
FEBRUARY STATISTICS
(NOTE: We will be changing the way we present monthly data, due to having four separate programs. February’s will look strange, as there was only 1 day of operation in this capacity. Statistics from March will be a better depiction of our services.
• Night by Night Emergency Shelter — 1 man utilized NBN shelter on Feb. 28.
• Upstairs Emergency Shelter — 47 people in 23 households received 852 nights of shelter in February (13F, 16M, 18C). Of the 23 households, there were 6 families with 18 children, 3 couples, 9 individual men and 5 individual women. The current waiting list consists of 8 families consisting of 26 people (7F, 5M, 14C).
• Community Transition Program — 3 new men were enrolled in CTP in February. Two men were exited for non-compliance. Seven men carried over into March.
• February Exits by Household
— Successes: 5 households left for permanent housing.
— Neutral: 2 households were exited after they had reached their max time allowed. 1 household left before program completion.
— Nonsuccesses: 4 households were asked to leave for rule violations.
• Homeless Prevention — One new household began Homeless Prevention enrollments in February (0F, 1M, 2C). HP services for February are estimated at $4,085.
• Rapid Rehousing — Three new households began Rapid Rehousing enrollments in February (2F, 1M, 1C). RH services for February are estimated at $5,990.
• Security Deposit Assistance Program (SDAP) — Five households received $3,635 in security deposit services in February (4F, 2M, 2C).
CURRENT NEEDS
If you are interested in donating supplies, please find our updated wish list at www.yanktonpathways.org/give. We have updated this to show which items are needed at our main facility, and which items go to our Donation Center.
If you are interested in donating your time, please find our updated volunteer opportunities listed at www.yanktonpathways.org/volunteer.
If you are interested in supporting our mission monetarily, we can accept cash, check, debit/credit cards, PayPal, or even stocks and marketable securities (no crypto, yet!).
Pathways Shelter for the Homeless serves the immediate needs of individuals and families experiencing homelessness within the Yankton area, while engaging partners in developing long-term solutions. The shelter was founded on the belief that everyone deserves a home.
