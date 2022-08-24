It was a terrible hot, dry summer in the Fifties — again. Our mother, Frannie, set a pink melmac (plastic) platter filled with two dozen nicely basted eggs, the toaster and a loaf of bread on the breakfast nook table in our farm home.
After having milked cows early and late and sat on a tractor the rest of the day, I asked “Where is the rest of supper?”
Our Mom blurted out in exasperation, “That, Mr. Smart Ass, is it.”
After the loss of our paternal grandfather, Lewis Argus (L.A.) Van Osdel at Christmas time in 1946, our dad, J. Lyle Van Osdel, remained in charge of the 1,000-acre 1863 homestead a mile east of the James River on the south side of East Highway 50. Then his brother wanted to sell out and our parents had to shell out about $40,000 for what he and his wife and lawyer thought was their share. That is what L.A.’s will read the whole farm was worth in 1945.
And our dad still had brothers and sisters in California who were, according to L.A.’s will, supposed to share in the farm revenue. I remember one of our dad’s older sisters calling for her share of the corn crop in June. I remember Frannie shouting into the phone, “We just planted the damn corn.” She got some money anyway. We did without.
When I was just shy of 14, in 1952, Dad asked me if I thought we should buy the farm or sell out and move to town. I wisely, I thought, counseled our dad and said, “If you don’t try to keep your great-grandfather’s 1863 homestead in the family, you may always wish you had tried.”
Our dad said he agreed. Lawyers, bankers and accountants all wanted all the bookwork of buying out the remaining heirs done by the Ides of March. And so it was.
Twenty-nine days later, on the 14th of April 1952 the Missouri and James Rivers flooded our farm, washing all fences away and leaving huge tree stumps from upriver across the farm. Heat, drought, too much rain or none at all had caused our great-grandfather to call the place, “Calamity Farm.” That moniker was not a misnomer.
Old-timers like me recall East Highway 50 was flooded from the Jim all the way to Chesterman Company across from WNAX. The water lapped at Third Street on Pine; folks seated in today’s Riverside Park amphitheater would be under water. Our family moved all furniture and household goods up onto the kitchen sink and counters and moved into town and stayed with our Aunt Cora Berkely Van Osdel on Linn Street, just north of Fourth Street.
Our home was not flooded but the lower 1,000 acres below the old Jim riverbank was covered with “debris.” I can remember standing beside our dad at what then served as the Farm Service Agency on the second floor of the old First Dakota Bank at Third and Walnut. I recall our dad helping one of the office people spell “debris” with an “s” on the end.
We were fortunate to have already owned a post-hole digger mounted on the back of our Ford tractor, but dad had to order a semi-load of posts and a straight truck full of wire.
And so, the uphill battle began.
A retired farmer from Fordyce told me that absolutely no one made money in the Fifties, due to extreme weather conditions, counting those who had inherited their farm. We had trouble grossing $8,000 to pay the bank interest on the loan, let alone a debt payment.
And that was the way our life on the farm went, living from one dime to another. But a dime had some buying power. One could buy two candy bars for a dime. But my younger sister, Ruth Ann, and younger brother, Larry, and I never ever ate an entire candy bar to ourselves until we left the farm to go out on our own.
Remember an earlier column when I talked about Frannie’s dime bank and that, at dad’s urging, she bought a new blue dress and matching blue shoes at Jo Ellen’s?
One of our relatives called me, saying she was all upset, that she was embarrassed by the dime bank story.
She was not pleased with my retort. She was not here to experience the desperation. We sold the farm in the fall of 1962, and Frannie kept all the papers that proved our folks paid off all their debts. But losing a family farm is tragic.
This kind of weather, the dry summer of 2022, can kill the hopes and prayers of the most stalwart.
Remember the melmac platter of nicely basted eggs, all there was to eat in the house? One or two days later, we found a market barrow (pig ready for butcher) alongside Highway 50, just west of our home. We put the pig on a wagon, took it to the butcher in Mission Hill who kept it hanging in the cooler while dad ran classified ads seeking the owner.
There was no response to the ads, and we ate that pig, squeal and all.
Forty years ago, I wrote a column about our family finding that most welcome pig. One of our readers explained, “Did it ever occur to you that someone placed that hog there, knowing your folks would not accept the charity?”
God works in mysterious ways. With this recession deepening, I am sure there are farmers out there trying to hang on. It is not a sin to admit defeat and to sell out. There are lots of jobs here in Yankton now.
I overheard a relative commenting years ago that our dad was a poor farmer and that is why “he went broke.” I would not wish floods, droughts, grasshoppers and other such calamities on anyone. I just plan to outlive some detractors.
