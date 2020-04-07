Each year, the Legislature schedules one last day to consider the governor. This year’s Veto Day on March 30 turned into much more.
During the roughly two weeks between the regular session and Veto Day, the coronavirus pandemic struck with a vengeance. In response, the Legislative Research Council staff arranged for us to “meet” remotely over the internet. The Speaker of the House made a very compelling case against a few die-hards who challenged the constitutionality of meeting outside the Capitol.
First, I’ll discuss the vetoes.
House Bills 1012 and 1013 would remove inconsistencies in various parts of our law. For example, sometime in the past, a bill might have deleted a section of law, but failed to change other statutes referring to the deleted section. A person drafting a bill can’t know every cross-reference in all the laws enacted over more than a century. The Legislative Research Council staff had ferreted out many of these inconsistencies and suggested corrections throughout the legal code. Gov. Noem vetoed both bills on the grounds that they violated the constitutional requirement that every bill cover only one subject. The House voted unanimously to override both vetoes. Unfortunately, the Senate couldn’t muster the two-thirds needed to override.
Gov. Noem also sent us two “style and form veto” messages suggesting corrections to minor drafting errors. The House and Senate both agreed to these corrections.
The more important part of Veto Day came as we dealt with a series of bills Gov. Noem had proposed for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. All the bills had emergency clauses, meaning they took effect as soon as both chambers passed them and the governor signed them. They are automatically repealed on July 1, 2021, unless the Legislature and governor enact further changes before that. I voted in favor of all of them. They passed unless noted otherwise in the following descriptions:
• HB1296 gives the governor more authority to control, suspend or override state rules and statutes if necessitated by an emergency such as a pandemic. It passed easily.
• HB1297 would have authorized the Secretary of Health to close parks, schools, businesses, etc., in case of emergency. The bill failed, mostly because of opposition to allowing businesses to be closed.
• HB1298 allows local elections to “be postponed in the interest of public health and safety” to any Tuesday in June, including June 2, the date of the statewide primary election. The House defeated an attempt to allow the statewide primary to be moved, so only local elections can be delayed.
• Senate Bill 187 eases the requirements for qualifying for Reemployment Assistance (formerly called Unemployment Insurance), including the one-week waiting period. The job search requirement can also be waived. Some of these changes were required by the federal government in recent bills that Congress passed.
• SB188 and 189 allow state authorities to waive certain school requirements (e.g., attendance days and annual tests) during an emergency. These are needed because schools are closed due to the pandemic. However, teachers and parents are using digital technology and other means to partially compensate for lost opportunities.
• SB190 allows an extension of the period for renewing drivers’ licenses.
• SB191 would have clarified the cities’ authority in emergencies and given counties the same authority that cities have. Some representatives worried about constitutionality or were afraid of giving local governments too much power. I believe this was one of the most important and needed bills we considered, especially given Gov. Noem’s reluctance to impose strong statewide restrictions (at least as of this writing), but we could not muster the needed two-thirds to get the bill passed. Fortunately, several cities are taking strong stands on their own.
• SB192 gives the Governor’s Office of Economic Development funding for emergency loans to businesses affected by the pandemic. Despite concerns about transparency, I joined the large majority in voting for the bill.
• SB193 authorizes (but does not appropriate) additional spending during the current fiscal year (July 2019-June 2020) so the state can spend federal funds provided by the three bills that Congress has passed to help states deal with the emergency. Because Congress passed the third bill only a couple days before we met, state officials were uncertain about what is available from the federal government and what strings are attached. It is very likely that we will have a special session in June to reconsider appropriations for next fiscal year in response to federal assistance and falling revenues.
Finally, I must recognize the sad passing of Rep. Bob Glanzer, who succumbed to COVID-19. We became friends while serving on the House Education Committee. He was a man of faith, a gentleman and a moderate legislator with whom I agreed more than I disagreed, despite our being on different parties. He will be greatly missed.
If you have other concerns, please contact me at rringsd@gmail.com, Ray.Ring@sdlegislature.gov, or 605-675-9379 (my cell). I can’t respond to everyone, but I do give priority to residents of District 17 (Clay and Turner counties).
