Yankton’s debate over incentivized economic development — that is, how the city should go about attracting new business to this community — appears to have concluded in the only sensible way it could have.
During a long meeting Monday night, commissioners rejected several proposals that would have drastically altered the way this city goes about recruiting business opportunities to town. They were drastic in so far as, had they passed, Yankton probably would have been left at a crippling disadvantage against other communities in luring businesses from elsewhere.
That’s not to say those who brought forth these options, or those who have questioned the Paradigm development — which has been the catalyst of this summer-long debate — were out to handcuff the city. As Yankton Thrive CEO Nancy Wenande noted in a column published in Thursday’s Press & Dakotan, everyone has wanted what they see as best for Yankton.
And that’s fine, of course, until the path diverges.
To be honest, I get where the city is coming from on this, and I tend to align with that view.
But I also get where the critics are coming from, especially in terms of how the city should conduct its affairs and use public assets.
It comes down to how best to navigate a paradoxical realm in which government and private business try to coexist. I could say it’s like comparing apples and oranges, but it’s more like comparing day and night. Government should be all about transparency, but private enterprise often operates with more discretion and confidentiality. The trick is to find the right measure of twilight in which deals can be struck.
As numerous speakers noted Monday night, the provisions being proposed to change how Yankton conducts these transactions would likely undercut many potential retail and industrial deals. Wenande pointed out that local officials would likely never know how many opportunities were being missed because the city would never even be approached about them in the first place.
One thing that the proposed changes WOULD have made transparent to everyone is what incentives Yankton might offer a business to locate here. By doing that, other communities could use that information to sweeten their offers and undercut Yankton’s efforts.
One proposal also called for two public hearings on any such business transaction involving the city. Again, this would have put Yankton at a huge disadvantage, as other cities could swoop in on a potential client in the interim.
The idea of background checks of potential business suitors was also suggested, and this took the conversation to a point at which someone noted that these checks could be limited to people we “don’t know,” as opposed to people who are known commodities within the community. The elementary term for this is “playing favorites,” and it’s a non-starter. As was pointed out, such rules must apply equally to everyone or no one.
This entire exercise seems to have been a retroactive prosecution of the city’s deal for Paradigm Technologies for the parcel at the intersection of 31st and Broadway. This deal was completed 16 months ago, and while there are confidentiality issues involved, the basic mechanics were not all that secret. Several media outlets reported on the deal and made it clear that the business produces firearms. (The aim is for Paradigm’s carbon technology to eventually allow it to expand into other products.) It was also reported again last September when a tax increment finance district was established for the Paradigm deal.
And yet, from all appearances, it wasn’t until the trees along 31st Street started coming down last winter, which was part of the infrastructure work the city began undertaking to upgrade that section, that resistance began to rise. I also suspect that, if this was a candy factory being built at the intersection instead of a facility that makes rifles, no one would have batted an eye.
The Paradigm issue is a done deal. While it could still fall apart and the city could exercise a clawback option on the land, the facility is going to be built, and it should enhance a very crucial section of the community.
What can we take from this long debate?
I think the basic answer is that, moving forward, the city should do whatever state law allows and whatever other communities are doing. It needs those abilities. Any restrictions beyond that amount to tools for failure.
Admittedly, this kind of situation probably won’t come up too often. Yankton doesn’t have a Paradigm or a Menards (which got its land for free) or a Frito Lay distribution center moving to town every few months.
But the possibility and the hope are always there, and by keeping the city’s incentivizing practices for businesses on par with other communities with which Yankton must compete, those possibilities remain open.
