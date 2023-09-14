Yankton’s debate over incentivized economic development — that is, how the city should go about attracting new business to this community — appears to have concluded in the only sensible way it could have.

During a long meeting Monday night, commissioners rejected several proposals that would have drastically altered the way this city goes about recruiting business opportunities to town. They were drastic in so far as, had they passed, Yankton probably would have been left at a crippling disadvantage against other communities in luring businesses from elsewhere.

