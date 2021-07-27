On Saturday, July 17, I had four angels come to my house. They didn’t have wings or halos, but they had arms, hands and legs, and good work ethics. They were with “Christmas in July” — four churches that went together to help people do things that they can’t do anymore.
Even though I don’t play the lottery, I felt that I won big time! This was a wonderful Christmas gift! Thank you again to my four angels. I wish all the churches would do this God-given service.
