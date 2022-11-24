I recently did the math and realized that the nuclear age has been with us, and has consumed and shaped us, for more than 77 years. In all that time, mankind has lived under a forbidding shadow of worry and fear that has nevertheless kept the peace of the world. You can question that sanity all you want — I often have — but the facts are plain.
Growing up during the Cold War, the only way we could endure the grave consequences of that shadow was by not thinking about it. Otherwise, the concept of mutually assured destruction, or MAD, might literally have driven you mad. It was death, and it was life. Nothing else to ponder here.
But, as the first sentence of this piece suggests, my thoughts have turned lately to matters once best left unthought about.
This has arisen because of the war in Ukraine, which Russia invaded last winter as part of an ongoing ambition to stitch back together the corpse of the old Soviet empire. Many people figured Russia — a nuclear power and, therefore, a “superpower” — would make short work of Ukraine, but that hasn’t happened. Instead, this war has exposed myriad Russian shortcomings against a Ukrainian military that is battle tested, fierce, motivated and backed by much of the world.
So, what’s a nuclear power to do when conventional tactics falter?
Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials have for months made veiled threats of using nuclear strikes as part of this faltering campaign. Although these suggestions have been downplayed recently, it’s truly hard to un-say such things once they are said.
It’s one thing to have the nuclear capability, but quite another to use it.
This has caused me to reevaluate what it is to be a nuclear power — which I always saw as overwhelming strength that should never be challenged — versus what it is to actually contemplate using those weapons. If that use is unthinkable and insane, then reaching the point of threatening to do so is a clear sign of weakness and desperation amid dwindling options. You can rattle a nuclear saber to intimidate others, but what happens if that intimidation fails?
It’s a prospect that is, hopefully, still remote. Besides the horrific consequences, any nation that would resort to a nuclear option would become a pariah subject to crippling retribution, probably non-nuclear — although, once that devil is out of the box, one wonders if there is any turning back. (This also applies to North Korea’s nuclear grandstanding in its petulant effort for attention, well aware that any offensive use of such weaponry on its part would be its last act as a nation.)
Of course, intention isn’t the only threat; accidents can also happen.
That prospect came into focus last week when it was reported that a Russian-made missile had strayed into Poland, killing two people. With Poland being a member of NATO, this initial report briefly set the stage for an international crisis. It turned out that the errant missile was likely fired by Ukraine, and the situation cooled. Although the missile wasn’t carrying a nuclear warhead, the incident served as a reminder that, on the atomic stage, there is no margin for error — again, another unthinkable monster from the Cold War era.
That’s why we once stayed sane by never dwelling on the possibilities, by accepting the notion that the prospect of mutual annihilation would keep the peace and preserve mankind, and by never, ever thinking about the mishaps and miscalculations that could (and nearly did) happen.
So, here we are, many decades into the nuclear age, having survived longer than many might have imagined otherwise. The nuclear option is still on the table, but it now seems not so much a threat as a tell. A nuclear threat may well be admitting weakness and failure, exposing a bad military and/or diplomatic hand.
But that realization changes everything and nothing.
The nuclear age may be decades old, but the consequences remain as relevant as ever, even if they are triggered by weakness, not strength. The insanity endures. We’re all still at ground zero, no matter how desperate and senseless the dangers are.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.