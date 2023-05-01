No two disasters — either natural or manmade — are exactly the same.
As such, no two disasters demand the same collection of strategies to address them.
Thus, those officials who are on the front line of responding to these emergencies have to literally be ready for anything at any time.
That was a large reason behind the Missouri River Sub-Area Contingency Plan tabletop exercise, held last week at Yankton’s Fire Station No. 2. As the name implies, its focus was on issues that might occur on the Missouri River as well as other points in the area.
While disaster events — ranging from floods to pipeline spills — are different in every case, there are a few things that can be viewed as constant.
On the Missouri River itself, that involves working out an effective coordination between all the federal, state and local agencies that serve those boundary waters in southeastern South Dakota.
“In the event we have a hazardous material spill, whether on land or in the water, how do we react? Who do we have as our Nebraska and Iowa partners and our federal partners?” Yankton County Emergency Management Director Paul Scherschligt told the Press & Dakotan. “We have the (northeast Nebraska) emergency managers across the river. If we have contamination that gets into the Missouri River, we need to contact and assist them with the chemical spill coming from our side.”
These training exercises are essential — and probably as important as the actual response that occurs when a disaster strikes. Every plan of action is based on a set of procedures and policies, but then it has to be crafted to the moment at hand, the circumstances (anticipated or unexpected) that arise with it and, of course, the people in harm’s way.
This is the part of disaster management that the public rarely sees or probably even thinks about: the planning ahead, the consideration of the possibilities that may be needed and the time demands of any given moment.
“We have everyone together in the same room, so we learn their desires and their goals,” said Courtney Hoover with the Department of the Interior, who led the Yankton training sessions last week. “It’s better to meet somebody on a ‘blue sky’ day instead of when you are responding to a disaster.”
The training is thorough and intensive, and it does take up a great deal of time.
But it’s worth it.
Disasters usually arrive with very little warning for emergency officials or the public. And yet, the response has to be immediate.
That’s why officials are wise to take advantage of the “blue skies” to get their general chain of response in place. It helps to better prepare them for the unexpected, and that’s important for all of us.
kmh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.