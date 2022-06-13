Saturday offered an expansive taste of what Yankton has to offer to residents and visitors alike.
It was a busy day all around. The latest incarnation of Ribfest enjoyed a solid run in the Meridian District from midday until deep into the evening. Meanwhile, both the Lake Yankton Outdoor Festival and Homestead Day (the latter held at Pierson Ranch) drew solid crowds Saturday morning. The two events seemed to boost each other, with a stream of traffic running from Pierson Ranch to the training dike along Lake Yankton and back.
Meanwhile, one could also factor in other events that day, including (but certainly not limited to) the performance by Koo Koo Kangaroo at Memorial Park as part of the “Kids in the Park” series, the Young Eagles event at the airport and the Lewis & Clark Legion Baseball Tournament.
But, for this moment, let’s focus on those first three events.
Organizers of both the Lake Yankton and Homestead events decided to schedule their activities together and align them with Ribfest in hopes of generating larger crowds. And it seems to have succeeded.
Aligning the two events with Ribfest created a full day of offerings in Yankton — and that doesn’t even factor in the other events that also contributed to the day’s appeal.
Saturday was the biggest day of the month for Yankton in terms of activities and interest, and that’s a big statement. June is, hands down, the busiest month of the summer, and perhaps the year, in this community. Practically every weekend is packed with events. For a town that relies on “things going on” as a crucial part of its revenue base, last Saturday was a crown jewel.
The alignment of the various events was important to Saturday’s success. There is an old rule (which we have noted here before) that, as an example, people might not come to a business district for one store, but they will come for six stores because there is a variety of attractions and possibilities. Saturday was a variation on that approach: the three different major events combined to make for one successful and memorable day.
It also indicates the value of these elements working together, at least in part, to make good things happen. Ultimately, consumers don’t really care who is sponsoring what; they only see and appreciate what’s at their disposal. If different entities can come together to make a memorable day happen, that’s what matters to the bottom line.
It would be great to see more of this in Yankton — and, for that matter, in every area community. In the long run, everyone has the same goal; it only makes sense to work together toward that end.
kmh
