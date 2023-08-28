Displaying a ribbon has become a symbolic way to show support for or bring awareness to a cause or social issue.

Why is this important? In August, we wear purple ribbons to show support and awareness for lives lost and affected by overdose, as it can happen to anyone. We do so because every life matters, no matter the circumstance, and the ribbons serve as a reminder that help is always available to anyone in need.

