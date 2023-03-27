Housing has been a major focus for Yankton the past several years, and it remains a vital issue to the community’s economic well-being.
As such, it’s also important that the properties being offered as rental housing meet certain standards.
Recently, the Yankton City Commission heard from residents concerned about the lack of rental housing codes. Those residents said the absence of such regulation is giving renters little or no redress when they have issues with these properties.
As of this writing, city commissioners appear to be interested in exploring the issue further.
“I’ve asked (Yankton Director of Community and Economic Development) Dave Mingo to put together a white paper on housing and rental housing standards,” City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan for a story published last Saturday. “Then, maybe we can put it on a commission agenda; maybe it’s a work session topic. I think, at this point, a lot of the commissioners are interested and curious about it and really need more information.”
Obviously, rental properties, whether they are houses/mobile homes or apartments, are an essential component of the housing picture in every community. They meet an essential demand, and they allow communities to attract even more workers to meet local economic needs.
But there is more to this picture than simply numbers. There must also be standards that should be met and maintained to provide a comfortable and safe dwelling for each renter.
In a way, the formulating of a rental code could be seen as a sign of growth and demand for Yankton.
For instance, rental codes are a big factor in “college towns” like Vermillion, where off-campus housing for students is imperative. Meeting that demand can be a big business, but meeting the demand with adequate housing is also important. As such, most communities with universities will establish codes to ensure that those rentals are up to specifications.
In Yankton, the recent growth at Mount Marty University has likely created more demand for rental properties here. It would be wise for city officials to regulate standards in order to guarantee that the rental choices are up to par.
Likewise, Yankton’s need for more housing to attract more workers creates the same kind of demand and, thus, potentially the same opportunities to potentially offer substandard properties to meet that need. This will eventually need some city oversight.
Establishing and enforcing rental codes could be easier said than done. It would require extra city manpower to enforce the rules. Also, Mingo pointed out that the costs that the codes may put on landlords in terms of upgrades and licensing might cause some of them to pass on those costs to renters, thus possibly raising rents even more. He added that there may be other options besides rental codes, although this wasn’t specified.
There must be satisfactory solutions found in this matter. The bottom line is that establishing standards for rental properties will be vital to the community’s long-term success.
