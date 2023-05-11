I freely admit that I’d never heard of Megan Moroney until she was recently announced as the Friday music headliner for this year’s Riverboat Days in Yankton. Since she’s a country artist and I’m not a country fan, this wasn’t unusual.
I then asked a nephew, who IS a country fan, about her, but he hadn’t heard of her either. I didn’t feel so useless then.
But Moroney had a ton of viral buzz working for her even before her debut album, “Lucky,” dropped last week. Using social media platforms like TikTok, she scored a big streaming hit with “Tennessee Orange,” which landed her a CMT Award for Female Breakthrough Video of the Year as well as an album deal. As I write this, “Lucky” ranks seventh on the iTunes album chart (right behind Taylor Swift and just ahead of Taylor Swift, because why not?), so a lot more people are becoming familiar with Moroney these days.
Her performance should make for an entertaining Friday night at Riverboat Days this August.
Booking musical acts for festivals, county fairs and other events in places like this can be a fascinating — and perhaps anxiety-inducing — exercise. So much of it can be tied to timing (such as who is touring in your general vicinity when you want them to perform) and luck, not to mention how much cash you have at your disposal.
There are several approaches to this.
One, of course, is landing a front-line act that’s on a major U.S. tour. Since this will likely never apply here, let’s move on.
Another angle is getting an act that’s past its charting peak but still has name recognition and drawing power. There are a lot of acts out playing smaller venues — ranging from fairs to casinos — year-round and cultivating new fans while serving up nostalgia to the old. (A high-end example of this is Journey, the 1980s powerhouse band that hasn’t had a hit album or song in years, but no one cares: They still draw well by cranking out those classic hits that defined their career. They don’t even have the same lead singer anymore, but someone close enough is there to deliver the goods.) This is arguably the safest approach, bringing with it familiarity and, thus, a certain built-in audience.
Then there is a third way, which can carry the highest risk but potentially produce the sweetest rewards.
Some venues will take a chance on an up-and-coming act that really hasn’t made it big yet but has some momentum going for it. It’s a gamble because the name recognition isn’t there except perhaps among those who follow music closely. But it can create surprises. There have been some musical acts (whose names I cannot recall, unfortunately, because, you know … country) that played at a couple of area county fairs years ago and hit it big down the road. Even though I don’t recollect their names, it’s still great to be able to say you saw an artist or band way back when.
And occasionally, the planets and stars align in such an unlikely way that a small risk turns into an accidental masterstroke.
This leads me to what one could call the “Owl City miracle” at the University of South Dakota several years ago.
Owl City is a Minnesota-based electronic project by Owatonna’s Adam Young, a multi-instrumental musician and singer who, somewhat like Moroney, used viral exposure to land a record deal. In 2009, Owl City put out its major-label debut album, “Ocean Eyes,” then set out on a tour of clubs and colleges to promote it. Someone at USD booked the group to play at the Muenster University Center ballroom.
But then something magical happened. Owl City’s infectious debut single “Fireflies” became a huge hit, topping Billboard’s U.S. Hot 100 chart about a month before the band played in Vermillion; in fact, the song was still ranked No. 3 in the country at the time of the Dec. 3, 2009, show, at which point “Fireflies” had already sold about 2 million units. The fact that such an act was at USD at that moment felt as utterly unlikely then as it may still seem now. (“Fireflies” went on to achieve Diamond status, signifying 10 million units sold, and it’s still a fixture on the iTunes electronic charts.)
Nobody likely foresaw this sequence of events when Owl City was booked at USD, and the show probably didn’t stir much excitement when it was first announced. But it turned into an extraordinary alignment.
Lucky? You bet it was. But that’s how this business works sometimes.
Speaking of “Lucky,” I’m not predicting that this is what will happen with Moroney by the time she hits Riverboat Days this summer. But the “Owl City miracle” is a teasing reminder that discovering stars on the rise can be a rewarding — and unexpected —experience. And sometimes, if you ARE lucky, you can catch some amazing lightning in the process.
