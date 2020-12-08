Obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on public health in this country.
What’s interesting — and we mean that in an unfortunate way — is the secondary impacts the coronavirus is having on general health. For instance, the COVID-19 threat has created a drop-off in elective surgeries and has compelled some people to postpone other appointments and procedures out of concern about exposure. These things can also adversely affect public health.
For instance, Wellmark reported Monday that more than 20% of children in South Dakota don’t have their routine vaccinations for contagious diseases such a measles, whooping cough and polio. This is a reflection of a nationwide trend in which such vaccinations have declined about 26% from 2019.
A report cited by Wellmark said that “40% of parents and legal guardians say their children missed vaccinations due to the pandemic. Most vaccination postponements occurred during two key time periods. The first was in March through May, when the pandemic was first taking hold. Then, in August, the typical spike in back-to-school vaccinations was delayed with the shift to virtual schooling options in districts across the country.”
This is generating concern among officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization, who fear the widespread reemergence of diseases that have been contained over the years thanks to vaccination regimens. According to the Wellmark release, “the United States is at risk of widespread outbreaks of preventable diseases. If current trends continue, the U.S. will fall dangerously below the vaccination levels for measles and whooping cough that the CDC says are needed to protect community health.”
COVID-19’s impact on such “medical maintenance” may not be limited to childhood vaccinations. A few weeks ago, South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon noted that state residents were behind last year’s pace in getting seasonal influenza vaccines. Health officials have been pushing flu shots heavily this year, stressing the importance of getting the flu vaccination in the face of the COVID pandemic. And yet, the state is lagging, perhaps in part from the fear of some people of getting medical attention and, potentially, exposing themselves to COVID.
The concern on the part of those who are reticent to expose themselves to possible COVID-19 exposure is understandable.
However, the consequences of failing to get such vaccinations could be truly devastating.
Those potential consequences cannot be ignored.
It should be pointed out that these vaccinations are administered safely and in conditions that are usually more antiseptic than you could find in most non-medical areas.
These vaccinations are important and should not be put off. They are as essential to staying healthy as any COVID-19 precautions.
