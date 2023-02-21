Are you sick of winter yet?
Today, if your answer is anything other than “yes,” you’ve probably been hibernating.
Our region has endured a very long and tiring winter. A parade of storms has buried the area since early December, with a couple of bone-chilling cold outbreaks sandwiched in between. It’s the kind of winter we haven’t endured for several years.
Hope is on the horizon, of course. We’re sliding into late February, the days are getting longer and we’re now within a month of the arrival of spring. (In fact, the start of meteorological spring occurs next week.)
Unfortunately, now is not the time to let your guard down.
As of this writing, a major winter storm is bearing down across a large swath of the region. This one has the makings of potentially being a beast. Forecasters have mentioned up to a foot of snow (or more) in the immediate area, with even greater totals to the north and, especially, the northeast. (Parts of southern Minnesota may see two feet of snow from this system.) The storm is expected to be followed by high winds and, for a couple of days, very cold temperatures. Blizzard conditions are possible at times.
This storm has been in forecast discussions for at least a week, as the elements were aligning well in advance. It figures to span across much of the northern U.S. from the West Coast to the Great Lakes.
This may be the biggest storm of the winter, which is saying something.
This is not a time to relax. That’s easier said than done, but after so many winter storms, including record snowfall for Yankton in January, it may be easy to take all this for granted, to see it as just another round of pain in a winter filled with punches and body blows.
However, weather and public safety officials have been urging people to prepare for this one and, if need be, to hunker down for multiple days. Portions of the storm track — in particular, the South Dakota-Minnesota border north of Sioux Falls and the Twin Cities area — are listed as being in danger of extreme impacts, which means major disruptions are possible. (At press time, parts of the Yankton area were in the moderate-impact category, while a large swath of South Dakota was in the major-impact category.)
We urge you not to take this menacing storm for granted. We know you’re sick of winter and you may feel you’ve “been there and done that.” But this storm could potentially be something significant and memorable. It could be a monster.
Be smart and be careful, and cling to the fact that spring is closer than it may seem.
kmh
