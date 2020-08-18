Just in time for the start — or, if you will, the long-awaited return — of the school year, the Yankton area and much of the larger region are seeing a notable rise in COVID-19 cases. Yankton County has already seen its number of cases rise by more than 50% since the start of August, and other counties are also seeing small surges.
This development is already starting to have a scholastic impact.
As of this writing, there are at least two schools in South Dakota — including the Bon Homme school district — that have pushed back the start of classes because of COVID-19 cases.
It’s also occurring in Nebraska. Plainview moved the start of its school year back a week because its superintendent tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The start of the school year in Broken Bow has also been postponed a week because of COVID cases among the faculty.
And it’s only mid-August.
Unfortunately (and like too many other things associated with COVID-19), the return of the school year has become a point of contention and argument. While South Dakota officials are urging schools to get back into session, numerous educators are genuinely worried about the safeguards that may or may not be in place as kids return to the classrooms.
We’ve had conversations with several teachers, and it needs to be pointed out that, all things being equal, they WANT to be back in the classroom and they agree that the best education experience occurs when teachers and students are in the same room and working together. (Hopefully, lawmakers will remember this fact when it comes time for budgeting funds to schools.)
But that’s not the issue here. Instead, it’s about the health and well-being of the people in those rooms, as well as the health and well-being of the people who have contact with the teachers and students outside the schools. That adds a very real hazard to this situation, and dismissing educator concerns without acknowledging that fact is doing a grave disservice to them, to the kids and to many others.
We are moving into nebulous territory. As we’ve noted before, the start of the school year will create points of congregation that we’ve generally been working to avoid since mid-March (the Sturgis rally notwithstanding). The image of a few schools already closing because of COVID cases adds more uncertainty and even worry to the situation.
So, we need to repeat the warnings that have been issued by health officials from the very start of this pandemic: take precautions, wash your hands, practice social distancing, monitor your health and, yes, wear a mask. If everyone can do their part, it may minimize the health threat and help keep the schools open.
