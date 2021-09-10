Twenty years ago tomorrow was a dark, dark day that Americans can never forget, no matter how much we may wish or pray that we could.
Still, there were times in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks when I was even more obsessed with 20 years ago today.
Honestly, Sept. 10, 2001, used to torment me.
Even in my dreams sometimes, I often looked back upon that day before as our last day of innocence, our final moment in a world as we thought it to be, not as it really was.
That reality revealed itself the next day in a ghastly series of events that shook this nation like nothing had since Pearl Harbor. Perhaps even more so because, unlike the 1941 Japanese sneak attack on Hawaii, 9/11 played out right before our eyes — a harrowing spectacle of things we could never, ever unsee …
Here, I could write again, as I did many times in the weeks and months after 9/11, about the attacks and the new world we suddenly faced back then. But those details have long since become part of who we are now.
But much of the emotional gut punch of that monstrous day has gradually faded as we have become acclimated to the aftermath.
However, I still recall longing many times for the way life was just one day before 9/11. Before the World Trade Center towers fell. Before the Pentagon was hit. Before Pennsylvania. Before the ghosts and shadows that became the haunting force of our post-9/11 lives devoured us and reinvented us. Before we saw evil everywhere.
I came to think of life on Sept. 10, 2001, as a distant oasis where illusion was our safe reality. On that day, we had no idea what was conspiring against us and what horrors loomed. We couldn’t imagine planes crashing into skyscrapers, or people leaping to their deaths from the burning towers. We had no inkling about what a handful of terrorists could do to our entire nation with the right devices at the right moment. We didn’t realize we were on the eve of seemingly endless war. We didn’t know that countless destinies were about to be changed. We didn’t know that feeling of anguished, crippled confusion as the dead were still unaccounted for in the rubble of the next day. We didn’t understand just how vulnerable we really were.
In a way, we were free. But that relative innocence of life on 9/10 was just a comfortable delusion that we had the luxury to take at face value.
And the difference between the lie and the truth — the difference of one day — ate at me for a long time.
Now, after so many years, that difference has blurred into a faceless gray. The life of the day before and the death left on the day after have mostly washed together across the expanse of time and memory. The pulverizing wallop of 9/11 has slowly melted into grim acceptance. It just became our new normal, which means the old normal was lost.
It may be hard to explain that now to many young people who have no recollection whatsoever of 9/11 or what life was like before then. All they know and understand is what sprang from it. Their world is built entirely upon a foundation of war and a deep national wound.
But once upon a time, we were blind and whole and unscarred and at peace.
Then, one terrible day, it all died.
Frankly, we’re also much stronger now. We’re wiser to the world and keenly aware of its dangers. Our lives ever since have been shaped to that reality; our eyes are always open and watching. We have defended ourselves, although some methods have raised questions and doubts. Nevertheless, we are better prepared now than we were 20 years ago today, which is a good thing.
Alas, it was purchased at a terrible cost.
Two decades on, we should try to remember 9/11 not simply in terms of what happened, but also in the bittersweet context of what we no longer are. And, for better and for worse, what we never will be again.
