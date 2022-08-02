The killing of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri this past weekend is a reminder that justice may sometimes take years, even decades, to be served.
Updated: August 2, 2022 @ 10:48 pm
The killing of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri this past weekend is a reminder that justice may sometimes take years, even decades, to be served.
The action also delivered an important message.
According to reports, al-Zawahiri was killed Saturday during a U.S. drone airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan.
It’s believed that he was heavily involved in the planning of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on American soil that killed nearly 3,000 people and changed this nation — and, in a way, the world — forever.
al-Zawahiri was also believed to have overseen the suicide bombings on U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, as well as the 2000 attack on the U.S.S. Cole in Yemen.
Also, he had been connected to attacks against non-American targets, including bombings in Egypt during the 1990s that left more than 1,200 people dead, Reuters reported.
After Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. forces in 2011, al-Zawahiri took over the reins of al-Qaida. According to accounts, this put him in perpetual motion, always on the run from U.S. forces. During the U.S. war in Afghanistan, al-Zawahiri twice barely escaped attacks in the Tora Bora region — with one incident having killed his wife and children.
Since America’s controversial departure from Afghanistan a year ago, it appeared al-Zawahiri began changing his patterns and taking more risks. NBC News reported that there had been suspicions that al-Zawahiri was actually dead because he had not been seen in video for several years. However, with the U.S. out of Afghanistan, he became more prominent, even shifting his operations from the mountains of Afghanistan to downtown Kabul. He was killed while standing on a balcony of a safehouse, according to the White House.
To the west, al-Zawahiri was a key link to 9/11, a missing rogue element who became the symbol of al-Qaida’s brand of terrorism. The FBI had labeled him the world’s most wanted terrorist and had placed a $25 million reward for information on him.
From the American perspective, Saturday’s attack was justice delivered, at long last, to one of the figures who conspired in one of the darkest hours in U.S. history. That pain has echoed across the decades, and we can never truly be healed or made whole.
Saturday’s military strike removed one of the world’s top terrorists from the field of battle in a nebulous, never-ending war on terror. However, someone will surely and eventually take his place, which is a sobering fact of this modern age.
Nevertheless, this action sends a powerful message.
One weapon of terrorism is to sow the fear that death and destruction can rain down on anyone from anywhere at any time. Saturday’s attack is a reminder that the reverse is also true, and terrorists must live in dread of that fact.
