Affordable housing is everyone’s business, even it you aren’t in the market for a new home or apartment. The issue has ramifications on local workforce numbers, economic development and the overall tax base, and that means all of us.

As such, the Yankton County Commission made a prudent decision last week in forming a task force to examine the issue of affordable housing within the county.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.