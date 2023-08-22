Affordable housing is everyone’s business, even it you aren’t in the market for a new home or apartment. The issue has ramifications on local workforce numbers, economic development and the overall tax base, and that means all of us.
As such, the Yankton County Commission made a prudent decision last week in forming a task force to examine the issue of affordable housing within the county.
Again, we refer to the stated number of 900 open jobs in the Yankton market. It’s a motivating concern that has officials with the City of Yankton and Yankton Thrive exploring ways to address the situation.
The county’s decision to study the matter also acknowledges the fact that the concept of “affordable housing” is not limited to the Yankton city limits.
“One of the biggest challenges we’re dealing with in a lot of our communities is affordable housing,” Commissioner Dan Klimisch said at last week’s meeting.
Like Yankton, area communities are also seeing real estate prices soar. According to one real estate website, Yankton County home prices in July were reportedly up 4.3% over July 2022. While that gain certainly is influenced by escalating values in the lake area, surrounding communities are also experiencing that rise. This means greater property values, which also means higher real estate taxation.
The county task force is part of an aim to do not only what the city and Yankton Thrive want to do but also what other municipalities and counties around the state and country are targeting: to provide reasonably priced housing that can draw people and fill some of those 900 job holes in the local jobs market, as well as other markets in the area.
The key is making sure that enough voices are heard in this study. As County Commission Chairman Don Kettering noted, the aim is to bring in realtors, Yankton Thrive officials and others to formulate some answers. He also added that the county’s smaller towns also need representation in order to come up with answers and possibilities that can help everyone.
The affordable housing question can seem tricky because, at times, it feels like a contradiction: There aren’t enough people to fill the open jobs, but prices for housing are rising (and becoming unaffordable for some), presumably due to increasing demand. (Much of this may be due to purchases by retirees.) This would suggest a need for even more housing options, even though there aren’t enough working-age people (currently) to fill the open jobs. At some point, one would think that something has to give, but what that might be remains a stubborn mystery.
That’s what the county task force faces, and its work will be an important step in addressing a nagging, hindering issue.
