The city of Sturgis — and, really, the entire state of South Dakota — may be ready to learn just how sharp of a double-edged sword the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally really is.
The 80th annual rally begins its nine-day run this weekend, despite the fact that the nation is in the grips of a COVID-19 pandemic that still has not been brought under control.
According to The Associated Press, this year’s rally could attract as many as 250,000 people to the Black Hills. While that number would actually be down from what the popular rally traditionally draws, it would still represent a sizable crowd. In fact, in may be one of the biggest mass gatherings held yet in the U.S. since the pandemic began.
Not everyone is excited by this prospect. Indeed, the rally is moving forward even though a survey of Sturgis’s 7,000 residents found that about 60% of them were in favor of postponing this year’s event because of the coronavirus. However, the City Council voted to move ahead with the rally amid pressure from local businesses that bank (literally) on the rally to make their year a success. This year, with COVID-19 having an economic impact everywhere, that rally revenue is even more important.
But not everyone agrees.
“This is a huge, foolish mistake to make to host the rally this year,” Sturgis resident Lynelle Chapman told the City Council during a meeting in June. “The government of Sturgis needs to care most for its citizens.”
So, once again, a Blacks Hills locale is about to become what could be described as a potential petri dish for coronavirus tourism.
It served a similar role last month during President Trump’s rally at Mount Rushmore, where no masks were required and social distancing was not enforced. Reports indicate there was no big infection outbreak tied to this event — assuming that contract tracing was able to keep track of those in attendance (many of whom came from out of state and would not show up in South Dakota’s COVID statistics). However, nearby Pennington County has seen an uptick in COVID cases — and deaths — in recent weeks, which may or may not be related to the July 3 Mount Rushmore event.
The latter point is worth noting because a lot of people who attend the Sturgis rally usually end up at least going through Rapid City/Pennington County at some point during the festivities. As of this writing, the 14-day trend in positive cases is gradually rising in that county.
It should also be noted that a lot of people who are traveling to Sturgis for the rally come though communities like Yankton, which usually harvests some economic benefit from the event each year. (For instance, Rock N Rumble event — which was canceled this year — was originally conceived as an event to draw in Sturgis-bound bikers to Yankton for a one-day layover.) Since one of the concerns among tourism officials and destinations has been the influx of people from elsewhere in the middle of a pandemic, the issue is about to take on a renewed relevance.
So, the Sturgis rally brings with it a lot of question marks this year, as well as a good number of bikers. How it all plays out all will definitely be worth following in the weeks to come.
kmh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.