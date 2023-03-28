With the final gavel from the Speaker of the House and President of the Senate, the Legislature has adjourned “Sine Die.” In our Latin lesson for today, sine die means “without a day,” When used by a governing body, it means they’ve concluded their business without setting a day to reconvene.
South Dakota legislators are elected for two-year terms; we are halfway through the elected term and have finished the business of the 98th session of the South Dakota Legislature.
I want you to know your thoughts, prayers and well wishes were appreciated. Representing you in the South Dakota House of Representatives is an honor. I ran for the Legislature because I love my community and hoped my service could make it better. I felt the love of this District throughout the session.
Before we turn our focus on 2024, I would like to reflect on some of the lessons learned from a first-term legislator.
First, a citizen legislature makes good sense for South Dakota. We spend only two months in Pierre while living and working full-time in our home communities. That keeps our legislators in better contact with the decisions and how they impact their friends, neighbors, and communities.
Serving on the Appropriations Committee provided an excellent overview of our state government and how the people in the various departments work to serve the state’s best interests.
During my campaign, our conversations focused on ways we can continue to build our future together — a future that supports a strong economy, excellent schools, and quality healthcare. During this past session, we made progress in all of those areas.
We were able to capitalize on South Dakota’s strong economic position and honor a promise made to taxpayers by implementing a broad-based cut to the sales tax rate bringing savings to all citizens. We also supported initiatives to help our workforce by making it easier to find places to live, cutting red tape, making it easier to work, and attracting qualified applicants, especially to smaller communities.
We supported our schools and students by passing a significant funding increase for our K-12 and Technical Colleges. We also held the line on tuition and increased scholarships at our public universities and tech colleges, keeping education affordable and providing more opportunities for our South Dakota young people to stay in state.
And perhaps most gratifying, this session, because of our great economic conditions, we made meaningful progress in helping our most vulnerable populations by following through on funding for Medicaid providers and community support providers like SESDAC in Vermillion.
These critical solutions resulted from a conscientious commitment that keeps our government small but efficient and responsive to our citizens.
One of the most encouraging experiences of this legislative session was demonstrated through a commitment to being able to disagree without being disagreeable. While we agreed on trying to get the best outcome for South Dakota, we sometimes disagreed on the best way to achieve that goal. In the House, we have 70 representatives who bring different backgrounds and beliefs. Having differing opinions on achieving a common goal is natural and healthy. Even more important was the respect and compassion demonstrated for those differences. We can respect others’ opinions even when we disagree. This is a lesson we can practice every day in our communities.
The most important lesson learned this past session was how important it is for people to be involved in their government. Through citizen involvement, our state can improve the lives of every person in our state — finding solutions for problems as diverse as supporting volunteer fire departments, services for veterans, and our National Guard, and finding new ways to make healthcare options available close to home. These ideas and solutions come from people like you.
As our focus now turns to the next legislative session in 2024, any ideas, thoughts, or concerns can be the foundation for future legislation. Please know that I’m listening. My email address is chris.kassin@sdlegislature.gov, or you can always call/text me at 605-670-9698.
Thank you again for the opportunity to represent you.
