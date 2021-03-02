Week Seven is finished.
Senate Bill 155 was heard in State Affairs. It appropriates funds for multi-family workforce housing. SB155 allocates funds to the state’s two most populous counties and a certain amount of funds for projects in the rest of the counties. As often happens with spending bills, the specific amounts and guidelines may change as the bill moves through the Senate and House. Housing has been an issue for a long time in both cities and small towns; this bill would benefit the whole state for years to come. The State Affairs Committee referred SB155 unanimously to the Appropriations Committee.
Senate Joint Resolution 502 calls for South Dakota to apply for a Convention of States to impose fiscal restraints and limit the power of the federal government and establish term limits for members of Congress. This issue is brought every year and both sides tend to be passionate about it. It seems clear the federal government creates too many regulations and spends too much money, and there is no indication that will change soon. I voted in favor of the resolution, but it failed, 5-4, in State Affairs.
House Bill 1066 authorizes a school to transfer wind tax money from their General Fund to their Capital Outlay Fund. The school funding changes of 2016 required wind tax and other funds to be equalized statewide — one of the worst and most poorly thought-out policies I have seen enacted in my time as a legislator. I have brought bills on this issue in the past and have always highlighted the absurdity of a school having to abide by fund balance caps, especially with wind tax monies to schools decreasing over time. Any other business, knowing that a certain revenue stream is drying up, would budget to keep some funds on-hand as a “rainy day fund.” HB1066 would allow schools with wind towers in their districts to save what is now only a temporary funding source and use it for future needs. HB1066 passed both the House and Senate unanimously. This is a huge step in acknowledging a few of the deep flaws in education funding that I have and will continue to point out.
Thursday, Feb. 25, was Crossover Day. This was the last day most House or Senate bills could be passed or defeated in their chamber of origin and have a chance of moving to the other chamber. It is tradition for legislators to wear black on Crossover Day, in honor of the bills that have been defeated. I wore black like I do on this day every year and made sure the mask I wore on that day was also black. The Senate will see more House bills next week, now that Crossover Day has passed.
As always, if you have any concerns about the issues facing the Legislature, I can be reached at 605-660-6468 or kyle.schoenfish@sdlegislature.gov.
