Even when the Legislature is not in session, most legislators serve on several interim study committees.
One of the interim committees that I serve on is the Marijuana Interim Study Committee. That committee has two subcommittees — the medical marijuana and the adult-use sub-committees. I am on the adult-use sub-committee. Although we are studying the issue, we are waiting to make any decisions about what should be done until the South Dakota Supreme Court decides whether Constitutional Amendment A, which established the “constitutional” right to use marijuana in South Dakota, was properly enacted. Since the trial court in Hughes County, where the original lawsuit was filed, held that Amendment A was not properly enacted, the law will not go in effect unless the Supreme Court reverses that ruling.
Our adult-use sub-committee considered traveling to Colorado to study what they have done to carry out their adult-use marijuana laws. However, we concluded that the expense for our committee to travel there would not be a good use of state funds so; instead, we set up a day long conference to hear from Colorado experts over the internet. We held our conference with experts from Colorado on Sept. 10. During the conference we heard from representatives from the Colorado marijuana industry and from the Colorado Department of Marijuana Enforcement, which is part of their Department of Revenue. We also heard from local government authorities in Colorado about the problems which have arisen and from Colorado legislators about what they did and what they wish they had done differently.
When Colorado’s marijuana bill came in front of their Legislature, over 300 amendments were proposed. Among the issues which Colorado dealt with were whether non-residents would be allowed to have license and whether publicly traded companies would be allowed to have licenses. The question of the appropriate taxes is also important. The state and localities will incur significant expenses as a result of marijuana legalization and it is important that they can recover those expenses plus some additional revenue but it is also important that the taxes are not so high that consumers won’t buy from legal dealers. Taxes that are too high create more illegal dealers.
The Coloradoans told us that it was important that there be both state and local regulation of the marijuana industry. They felt that it was important that there be statewide limits and regulations in place which are enforced by professional staff but that it was also important that local governments be allowed to put limits and restrictions in place that they felt that their local citizens would like to see. In Colorado, 57% of the localities don’t allow marijuana sales at all. The Colorado authorities also emphasized that it is important to have testing to make sure that the marijuana products are pure — no mold, spores, dangerous chemicals or pesticides.
If a locality limits the number of licenses which are allowed there has to be a method to determine who will receive the licenses. We heard from Trinidad, Colorado, which has roughly the same population as Vermillion and has 26 marijuana distributorships. The Coloradans encouraged us to adopt a marijuana licensing procedure that is as similar as possible to our existing alcohol licensing procedure because people are familiar with that procedure. They also emphasized that there will need to be significant staff to do the necessary inspections and testing that is necessary and to ensure that the license holders are people or businesses that are legally allowed to hold licenses. Colorado has had a problem with secret sales of marijuana businesses resulting in hidden ownerships which are not reported to the regulating authorities
They also talked about the efforts they are making to keep marijuana away from children or teenagers. Some of the Colorado authorities claimed that there has been no increase in teen use of marijuana but that I not what I have seen in the news or what residents from Colorado have told me.
They also talked about their ongoing problem with new methods of processing marijuana and new chemicals which are being used to extract higher levels of THC from marijuana leading to higher and higher levels of marijuana intoxication.
