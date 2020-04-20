COVID-19 refers to the disease-Corona Virus Disease 2019-caused by a new type of coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2 which was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, China. This new respiratory virus causes symptoms of fever, dry cough, fatigue and shortness of breath.
Epidemiologists studying COVID-19 calculate the basic reproduction number, R0 (R-naught), to determine the potential spread of the infection. R0 is the number of people an infected person will infect in a susceptible population. If the R0 is less than 1, the infection will stop spreading and if R0 equals 1 the infection will level off. However, if the R0 is over 1 the infection rate will increase. The R0 for SARS-CoV-2 has been estimated to be between 2 and 3 which is about twice as infectious as the common, seasonal flu virus. This means an infected person can infect 2 to 3 other people. This gives the virus the ability to spread rapidly and, in fact, it has now spread throughout the world.
The virus is spreading in South Dakota and Yankton County is classified as an area of substantial community spread. The virus is spread by contact with infected persons or surfaces. Unfortunately, asymptomatic carriers can spread the virus without developing symptoms or for 2-14 days before they develop any symptoms and can unknowingly spread the virus to anyone coming in contact with them. The virus can also survive and remain infectious on surfaces, especially hard surfaces, for several hours. When infected about 80% of individuals will develop mild to moderate symptoms and recover. Unfortunately, about 20% of infected individuals get very sick, 5% need to be hospitalized and from 2-4% die.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general, of the World Health Organization, reported that about 3.4% of COVID-19 patients around the world have died. In contrast, the death rate from the seasonal flu is less than 0.1%. This means that the risk of becoming very sick or dying from SARS-CoV-2 is much greater that the flu.
People over age 65 and people of any age with chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, lung disease and heart disease are especially at risk for serious, life-threatening disease. The U.S. Center for Disease Control estimates a mortality rate of 10-27% for persons age over 85 and 3-11% for persons age 65-84. In addition, the availability of medical care impacts survival. Fewer people die if the medical system is not overwhelmed and is prepared with adequate personnel and equipment to face an influx of patients.
At present there is no vaccine and no proven treatment for COVID-19. So, how do we best protect ourselves, our families, our healthcare workers, our first responders, and our community from this disease?
Think SAFE and it will help us remember the steps we can all practice to decrease the spread of COVID-19.
• “S” is for stay home as much as possible. Avoid being exposed. Don’t expose others. If you have any symptoms of fever, dry cough, or shortness of breath, be sure to notify your health care provider and stay home unless your symptoms are increasing and your provider feels you need treatment. If you do not have any symptoms, known exposure, or recent travel, you may leave your home for food, medicines, or essentials. If you work in a critical business, you may continue to go to work but be sure to maintain safe practices with social distancing, face covering, and hand hygiene. When you do leave your home, combine your stops and try to decrease the number of times you leave your home. Make a list and shop as infrequently as possible. Have one designated family member do the shopping. Do not bring children with you when you shop. When you do need to go out, remember to practice safe hygiene by staying at least 6 feet apart from others, wash your hands frequently, and disinfect surfaces of frequent contact such as push buttons, light switches, or door handles.
• “A” is for activity. Fresh air and outdoor exercise are good for our physical and mental health. Be sure to follow safe guidelines. Stay home if you are not feeling well. In the parks, maintain 6-foot distances, bring hand sanitizer to sanitize before and after touching equipment or using the restrooms. Supervise your children to encourage safe practices. Park staff is cleaning play equipment and benches frequently, but safe practices are still very important. Yankton parks and playgrounds are open and — with community cooperation — will stay open.
In this time of social distancing, emotional connection is extra important. Reach out by phone, computer, and letters to family, friends, neighbors, and community members to see how they are doing.
Spiritual health is important. Local churches have services available by computer, phone, or at drive-in services. Local yoga instructors are leading on-line meditation and yoga classes.
Support our local businesses and social services during this very difficult time. Buy take-out food, gift cards, T-shirts, provide donations, or just reach out and express your concern and support.
Be sure to express gratitude to the many community members working hard to provide essential services in our community.
• “F” is for our faces. Viruses enter easily through our eyes, noses, and mouths. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water. Avoid touching your face as much as possible. The Center for Disease Control recommends face covering whenever you leave your home and will be in contact with others. Medical masks should be reserved for medical personnel, but fabric masks are easy to make and should be worn by everyone. Instructions are online, and you may know someone making masks who would be able to provide you with one if you are not able to make one.
• “E” is for everyone, every time, needs to follow safe practices!
Remember:
SAFE. Stay home
Activity is healthy
Face — Cover it! Don’t touch it!
Everyone, Every time!
Together, we can keep our community safe.
Be safe and Be well.
