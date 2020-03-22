The 2020 session of the South Dakota Legislature is now over other than March 30, 2020, when we return for “veto day.” That is a day that the Legislature reserves to override any vetoes that the governor may hand down. It takes a two-thirds vote to reverse any of those vetoes, so that is difficult to accomplish.
Of the 479 bills which were introduced in the Legislature this year, 36 have been withdrawn and as of now, 128 bills have passed and been sent to the governor.
On March 11, the governor and Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon briefed the Legislature on the ongoing coronavirus concerns which have now spread to South Dakota. Their recommendations included washing hands and staying home if you feel sick. However, they pointed out that this situation is rapidly evolving and recommended checking on the state website at COVID.sd.gov for current information and guidance.
In the final week, the Senate found available money to fund education, community support providers and state employees with 2% increases for each. I would have to compliment the governor for her willingness to go along with this funding and in particular the Senate Appropriation Committee members, who spent many, many hours reviewing the budgets of every state government agency until they found places where they felt that the requested funding was not needed and could be used for these purposes.
One of the areas that was cut in order to provide more funding was the Department of Social Services. Every year, the DSS has had large surpluses but it is difficult for them to estimate what the welfare demands are going to be for the following year. We are hoping that there is not a recession, which will increase the demand for welfare services next year.
Senate Bill 89, a victim’s rights bill, was sponsored by Rep. Rasmussen and me. The bill made it clear that the victims of any motor vehicle accident resulting in death should be notified of bail and bond hearings, be allowed to be present at sentencing hearings and be allowed to provide the court with a victim’s impact statement. SB89 passed both the Senate and the House unanimously.
HB1117 was essentially a repeat of the “riot boosting” bill that was passed in 2019 except with the parts removed which were declared unconstitutional by the federal court. Parts of that bill needed to be enacted as the federal court’s decision invalidated not only parts of SB189 which was passed in 2019 but also parts of South Dakota’s long-existing riot laws. There was still considerable dissatisfaction with the riot boosting portions of the bill, so a second bill, HB1199, was passed which eliminated the riot boosting portions.
Two of the areas that were particularly contentious this year were SB40, which appropriated $5 million for the construction of a Health Sciences Building at USD, and SB72, which appropriated $2 million for the Dakota’s Promise need-based scholarship fund. In 2019 the Dakota’s Promise Scholarship fund was passed by the Senate but was then killed by the House. This year, the House reduced the construction funding for the USD Health Sciences Building from $5 million to $1, tabled the Dakota’s Promise scholarship bill and attempted to put all of that money into county roads so there would be no money left for either the Health Sciences Building or the scholarship fund. SB 144, which was a bill dealing with dual-credit educational programs, was “hog housed,” which means the contents of the bill were completely changed from its original purpose, to appropriate $10 million for county road repairs. There had been no request made for those funds and no committee hearings held on the proposal. The Senate refused to concur in the hog house by a vote of 27-4. The Senate strongly supported both the USD Health Sciences Building and the Dakota’s Promise scholarship, but eventually, after several days of negotiation, the USD building was approved, the Dakota Promise scholarship was killed and the county road repairs funding was reduced to around $5 million.
Much of what goes on during the final week is an effort to get Senate versions of bills and House versions to agree. Unless the versions of a bill that are passed by both houses of the Legislature are the same, they do not become law.
As an example, on March 10, the Senate had 14 bills come back from the House which had been changed to some extent. On 11 of those bills, the Senate concurred or agreed with what the House did, and on three of them, the Senate appointed a conference committee to meet with a conference committee appointed by the House to try and work out a compromise.
Each of the conference committees consist of six members; a Senate Republican who voted for the bill, a Senate Republican who voted against the bill, House Republicans who voted for and against the bill and a Democrat from the House and one from the Senate. Each of the conference committees meet in public, can hear testimony and they try to work out an agreement that will satisfy both sides. If the conference committee can’t work out a satisfactory agreement that both sides will accept then the bill dies. Quite a few proposed laws were killed because both legislative houses couldn’t agree.
