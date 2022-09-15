The rise of Scott Frost as the savior of the University of Nebraska football program was quite a thing to behold in late 2017. It seemed as if the stars had aligned to bring the home-state product and Husker legend back to Lincoln and return the program to the heights of another, more glorious age. You could feel the euphoria in the air.

Today, Frost’s fall from grace after four-plus years of mediocrity feels like an operatic tragedy. Not even an old Husker god who quarterbacked the program to its last national title in 1997 could restore the ancient magic. Fans who once cheered him turned on him. Their hero became a villain. The grand promise became just another broken failure. The program now seems as far removed from “the old days” than it’s ever been in the post-Tom Osborne era.

