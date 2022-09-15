The rise of Scott Frost as the savior of the University of Nebraska football program was quite a thing to behold in late 2017. It seemed as if the stars had aligned to bring the home-state product and Husker legend back to Lincoln and return the program to the heights of another, more glorious age. You could feel the euphoria in the air.
Today, Frost’s fall from grace after four-plus years of mediocrity feels like an operatic tragedy. Not even an old Husker god who quarterbacked the program to its last national title in 1997 could restore the ancient magic. Fans who once cheered him turned on him. Their hero became a villain. The grand promise became just another broken failure. The program now seems as far removed from “the old days” than it’s ever been in the post-Tom Osborne era.
Even for a non-Husker fan like me, witnessing the collapse of what was likely the ultimate coaching job for a Nebraska kid like Frost has been hard to watch.
When Frost was hired, he was the hottest coaching prospect on the college football market after he took a Central Florida program that went 0-12 in 2015 to 13-0 and a Peach Bowl victory in 2017. UNL fans dreamed in overdrive that Frost would come home and work similar wonders in Lincoln.
That’s certainly the way then-athletic director Bill Moos sounded when he hired Frost. Moos fueled the soaring hopes of Nebraska fans everywhere when he declared that other teams in the Big 10 would eventually be “running scared” of Frost’s Huskers.
Once again, the visions of a return to the wondrous football autumns of Osborne and, before him, Bob Devaney were evident. Those were days when UNL was a national title contender most every season. That success and sheer dominance was familiar and expected, and it forever shaped the mindset of every football fan in Nebraska.
I’ve seen that hunger many times over the past ... (looks up Nebraska’s record over the years, then gasps) ... quarter-century since Frost led UNL to that last national crown. Has it been so long ago?
But the new Nebraska isn’t the old Nebraska.
The school is no longer the king of the Big Eight/Big 12, having moved to the Big 10 in 2011. With that, Nebraska paradoxically cut its ties with a past it aches to recapture, casting its lot instead with the more urban, more ambitious Big 10, where the school has, arguably, never comfortably fit.
The Huskers now haven’t posted a 10-win season in a decade, while college football’s power and allure have undergone a seismic evolution.
But let’s go back to Frost’s sad case, the end of which came ignominiously last Saturday when his Huskers lost to Georgia Southern 45-42 in Lincoln, a game in which Nebraska was a double-digit favorite. Students, most of whom weren’t alive when Frost delivered that national crown as a player, were reportedly chanting “Fire Frost” as the helpless shock set in at Memorial Stadium.
And, yes, it is sad, even if Frost must own the responsibility for this fate. He never could get the right pieces in place, as his 16-31 record in Lincoln suggests, and his game decisions have come under withering scrutiny as 22 of those 31 losses have come by eight points or less. (To be fair, that statistic may also indicate how close the program was/is to steering in a more promising direction.) The team was losing, and the alumni and fans were irate.
Honestly, the end seemed somewhat brutal to me, but that assessment speaks more to my naiveté about college football in general.
As Frost’s fifth season in Lincoln quickly began to unravel in recent weeks, I thought the school may well let him finish out the year before parting ways because, after all, he’s a former Husker, one of their own. There would be some sense of honor in that trajectory, I surmised.
But my mistake was that I still buy into the old mystique of college football being about student athletes, school spirit, homecomings and all the rich trappings of campus tradition. It’s the image the NCAA has always promoted to its lucrative advantage.
Instead, college football is really a Business with a capital “B.” The fact that UNL jettisoned Frost now and didn’t wait until Oct. 1 when his buyout would have dropped from $15 million to “just” $7.5 million is a screaming indication of the pressures this particular business has been facing. It’s what happens when your cash cow isn’t producing up to expectations.
Ultimately, the bottom line is the top business priority. Dumping a college coach in the middle of a season, which was once practically unheard of, may be turning into a more standard procedure now.
Frost should have been removed after last year or after this one. Instead, a home-state hero has been torn down just three games into a new season.
And with that, the Husker program and its fans are, ironically, in a familiar place after all. They are searching once again for the next messiah who can resurrect those glory days that are slipping deeper into the past.
