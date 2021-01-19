As Joe Biden takes the reins of the presidency, one of his first major tasks is to pass a proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill made up of numerous facets. In general terms, the relief measure is needed to both get the pandemic under control and get the U.S. economy moving again.
One item in the bill is to increase the federal minimum wage — which is the baseline for most minimum wage laws around the country — to $15 an hour. This would raise it from $7.25, where it has been stuck for since 2009.
The intention is noble, but the impact, particularly on small businesses, could be devastating. There are fears that raising the minimum wage could unleash a wave of painful downsizing and layoffs, which may ultimately inflict a great deal of harm to a fragile economy, on countless businesses and on overburdened workers already struggling to make ends meet in the pandemic.
The economic theory behind raising the minimum wage is sound, at least on paper. Increasing the minimum wage would put more money into the hands of people who need it and would certainly spend it on goods and services. That would infuse more cash into local economies, generating more profits while lifting an estimated 1 million people out of poverty.
But in reality, implementation of a $15 minimum wage would likely add more burdens to small businesses already coping with the pandemic’s immense economic fallout. This may well make the difference between businesses hiring workers at a lower minimum wage and businesses cutting workers altogether. The Congressional Budget Office recently assessed the impact of such an increase on employment, and it came up with three possible outcomes that included job losses ranging from 0 to 3.7 million people, according to The Hill newspaper.
Honestly, there are those business owners who actually would like to pay their employees more but simply can’t, especially now. We suspect this is particularly true in non-urban areas, which have (for better and for worse) traditionally functioned on lower-cost help because of a lower local cost of living. In that respect, individual states may be a better judge of what a bottom-line minimum wage should be. (In South Dakota, the minimum wage now adjusts each year with the cost of living, which adds at least slightly more meat to paychecks.)
To be fair, the federal minimum wage HAS been ignored for too long. The 12-year interim since the last raise is the longest such time without an increase since the minimum wage law was passed in 1938, according to CBS News. With each passing year of inaction, the rate slips further behind and becomes a bigger problem.
The prospect of the $15 federal minimum wage making it through Congress may be remote. In the Senate, it would need all Democrats voting for it (not a sure thing) and 10 Republicans embracing it, which seems unlikely. That resistance may exist despite the fact that the proposed $15 wage has been quite popular in recent public opinion polls. That’s something with which lawmakers will also have to reckon.
At this moment, a more practical approach, with some broader support, could be another Biden proposal: expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit. This idea “puts the onus on the government to boost the incomes of low-wage workers, rather than on businesses,” according to The Hill. It’s not the same as a minimum wage hike, but it would help.
Even if the minimum wage proposal is scrapped from the COVID relief bill, lawmakers need to address the matter at some point in the near future. Again, the longer it’s left to lag, the greater the inequities become and the more painful it will be to correct.
But for now, the $15 minimum wage appears to be the wrong medicine at the wrong time.
kmh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.