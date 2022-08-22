Yankton’s Riverboat Days celebration has come and gone for 2022, and this year’s event looked like a huge success.
That may seem like a familiar and unsurprising observation, but in this pandemic age of interrupted lives and plans, it isn’t.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Yankton’s Riverboat Days celebration has come and gone for 2022, and this year’s event looked like a huge success.
That may seem like a familiar and unsurprising observation, but in this pandemic age of interrupted lives and plans, it isn’t.
True, the success of Riverboat Days is nothing new. It has grown tremendously since its beginnings in the 1980s, and the event now regularly draws an estimated 100,000 people or more to town in August. It is the biggest tentpole of Yankton’s very busy summer.
But nothing is ever a given.
The success of the festival has always involved countless hours of planning and work. And it never stops, as the board of directors will reportedly be meeting in the next few days to discuss what happened this past weekend and begin drawing up plans for 2023.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled Riverboat Days, the accompanying arts festival, the Extreme Bullriding event and other associated activities in 2020. The story was the same elsewhere across South Dakota (at least in places not called Sturgis). While there was probably no doubt that those events would return, one couldn’t be blamed for wondering in what capacity, or for how long?
The return of Riverboat Days in 2021 featured a headlining musical act on the first night, which was an effort by the directors to up the attraction value to entice people back to the event. The musical headlining concert with JoDee Messina drew very well, and the overall crowd for the festival was solid, proving that the enthusiasm for the celebration was still there.
But how would it hold up this year, the second year back from COVID and basically back on a normal path? From all appearances, this year’s crowd seemed considerably larger than 2021, especially on Saturday.
This is important because the weather didn’t help out, at least on Friday. There was a threat of rain that may have held down the crowd and eventually forced the postponement of the fireworks display to Saturday. Still, the Colt Ford concert (one of two headline performances this year) drew a big crowd.
Saturday’s weather was almost ideal. There was a huge crowd for the parade, and a big turnout at Riverside Park for the vendors and the Summer Arts Festival. Moving the fireworks to Saturday night also drew more people, and the Saving Abel concert was packed. Meanwhile, the Extreme Bullriding Event once more saw a near-capacity turnout.
Sunday is always a slower, wind-down day, but it, too, saw a nice crowd amid warm, sunny weather. It was the perfect cap to the weekend.
All this validated the efforts of the board of directors to lure back crowds and build on past successes. Their efforts have put Riverboat Days back on its footing again, which is good news for Yankton.
In fact, the community is fortunate to have three major events around which to build its summer — Ribfest in June, Rock ’n Rumble in July and Riverboat Days in August. And that doesn’t factor in the other activities that go on in the summer.
Riverboat Days put an exclamation point on Yankton’s summer success.
kmh
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.