The first of the 2022 District 17 legislative cracker barrels was held in Vermillion at the City Hall last weekend. There was a nice attendance, and I would like to thank the Vermillion Chamber and Development Company for sponsoring it, Dr. Michael Card from USD for being the moderator, and the other District 17 legislators, Sydney Davis, and Richard Vasgaard for participating in the cracker barrel. I hope that we were able to inform voters from District 17 on some of the issues going on in Pierre and answer some of their questions. There will be another cracker-barrel in Vermillion on Feb. 26, also at 9 a.m. at the Vermillion City Hall.
The pace of the Legislature has sped up. March 10 is the last day of the regular session and there are many bills that need to be resolved before then. As of Feb.10, 551 bills have been introduced (212 in the Senate and 339 in the House). It has been 24 years since that many bills were introduced. Not very many of them are completed yet; 14 bills have been withdrawn, 21 have been signed by the governor, 19 bills are on the governor’s desk and one bill has been vetoed.
“Crossover day” is Feb. 23. That is the day by which all bills must have passed out of the house where they originated. All the Senate bills must be done in the Senate and all the House bills must be done in the House. This rule is in place to assure an orderly progression of the bills rather than allowing them to all get backed up in one house.
Every week, the Legislature has a group of “legislative pages.” The pages, who are juniors or seniors in high school, help in the Senate chamber and in the committee hearing rooms. The pages are a lot of help for the legislators by delivering messages, handing out exhibits, running errands etc. This week and last week, we have had legislative pages from the Vermillion area working for the Senate. Jack Freeburg from Vermillion is serving as a senate page and we also have a Senate page from Beresford, Lucy Farley. Every page that I have sponsored has told me how much they learned about the legislative process and about how laws are made. Several of the present legislators have told me that they started out as pages when they were in high school.
There are a couple of bills pending which will have an impact on Vermillion and USD. It appears that there will be an appropriation of $10 million to finish the restoration of the Churchill-Haines laboratories. I think that this is one of USDs highest priorities. Representatives of the National Music Museum have been in Pierre several times, including early this week. They are seeking $3 million to finish the displays and security for the museum. Last week, they presented their proposal to the House State Affairs committee which referred the bill to the House Appropriations Committee by a vote of 13-0. Former USD President Jim Abbott has spent a great deal of time in Pierre this session working to obtain approval of an appropriation for a biomedical research facility for the USD Discovery District, which is adjacent to the Community College Campus in Sioux Falls. I am certainly intending to support all those proposals. Several counties are working actively to try and obtain state money for their local jails. I have seen representatives from Lincoln County, Lawrence County and Brown County, but so far, I have not seen anyone from Clay County doing anything to seek money for the jail they hope to build in Vermillion.
The Legislature is starting to review budget numbers now. Just about every day, we have been meeting and talking about budget numbers. Every year, the Legislature has to deal with two different budgets. The first is the FY2022 budget (July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022). For that budget year we now know the amount of revenue that came in and how much of the money that we approved last year has been spent. The second budget is the FY2023 budget (July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023). That budget involves a lot more guess work. The Appropriations Committee has now settled on a revenue number — in other words, the amount of revenue that they think that the state will have to spend for FY2023. That estimated revenue number is $2.067 billion. That is $92 million more than the governor’s office estimated would be available.
