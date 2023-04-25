On April 20, the Executive Board of the South Dakota Legislature met in Pierre. I was elected to this board, and I serve on the Investment Council subcommittee.
The board approved two summer studies.
The scope of the first summer study concerns county fund services. It will examine the available revenue sources of county governments and their utilization. Rep. Roger Chase was appointed as the chairman of this committee.
The second summer study is to examine South Dakota’s current and 10-year projected long-term care population. The study will consider incentives for capital investment and innovation and sustainable funding mechanism for Medicaid-provided long-term care. Sen. Jean Hunhoff (District 18) was appointed as the chairman of this committee.
The board also approved issue memorandums for the 2023 legislative interim. The legislative research council staff will provide research to the legislature concerning the following topics:
• Comparison of the neighboring state tax systems;
• Initiatives and Referenda;
• Nuclear energy;
• Irrigation and water systems that rely upon water from the Missouri River;
• Emergency clauses in legislation;
• Taxation of precious metals; and
• Laws pertaining to the publication of legal notices.
A report was also received from the technology subcommittee on the integrity and backup capabilities of the legislative computer system. A report was also received concerning the system’s security risk from cyber-attacks. Further analysis will be conducted.
The board also received the status of the implementation of Senate Bill 41 concerning the housing infrastructure loans and grants passed by the Legislature and the funds availability. Reports were provided by Chas Olson, interim executive director of the South Dakota Housing Development Authority, and Steve Westra, Commissioner of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.
On the next meeting, the board will appoint members to the following committees:
• Investment Council;
• Code Commission;
• Uniform Law Commission; and
• Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee.
If anyone is interested in serving on any of these committees, you should send your application to the Legislative Research Council in Pierre.
The next meeting of the Executive Board will be May 19.
