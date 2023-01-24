These first two weeks of the legislative session included presentations to various committees.

The Department of Revenue had a presentation about taxes in Senate Taxation. South Dakota is considered to have a favorable tax climate with a low rate and broad base. South Dakota’s largest sources of tax revenue for the state include the sales tax, lottery, contractor’s excise and insurance tax. Property taxes primarily fund local governments including schools, cities, counties and townships. There will likely be more legislation and debate over taxes this year than usual.

