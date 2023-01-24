These first two weeks of the legislative session included presentations to various committees.
The Department of Revenue had a presentation about taxes in Senate Taxation. South Dakota is considered to have a favorable tax climate with a low rate and broad base. South Dakota’s largest sources of tax revenue for the state include the sales tax, lottery, contractor’s excise and insurance tax. Property taxes primarily fund local governments including schools, cities, counties and townships. There will likely be more legislation and debate over taxes this year than usual.
Senate Bill 1 adds a list of qualifying medical conditions for cannabis use including PTSD, MS and cancer. The people of South Dakota voted for medical marijuana by a lopsided margin. SB 1 is an important step in respecting that vote, and I voted in favor; it passed 20 to 15.
Thursday, Jan. 18, was a special day at the Capitol: the South Dakota State University football team attended and was recognized for winning their first FCS championship. The team received standing ovations as they entered each chamber and Coach Stiegelmeier addressed the legislators. The Jackrabbits have players from all over the country, but the biggest percentage of players are from South Dakota.
Every year, a Legislator Memorial Service is held for legislators who have passed away in the last year. Rep. Gary Jerke, who served District 19 from 2005-2008, was among those remembered this year. Gary was known as a man of faith and family. Gary was a leader in the local Germans from Russia Heritage Organization, and he and his wife Jan started the Claasen-Jerke Germans from Russia Cultural Center at Northern State University. He sponsored me as a page in the South Dakota House of Representatives in my senior year of high school. His leadership, kindness and sense of humor will be missed.
Bill introduction deadlines are coming up in the next few weeks. More bills will continue to be heard in committee and on the floor as session continues.
