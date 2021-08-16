This is the 38th annual Yankton Riverboat Days!
Last year was a rough year for everyone. The Riverboat Days Board of Directors has been working hard to come back bigger and better than ever!
Of course. Riverboat Days could not happen without the generosity from community sponsors and all volunteers that give us their time, energy and support! This community is passionate about Riverboat Days and we appreciate it more than you know.
We are so excited to have four great musical acts for the weekend.
The first band on Friday opening for JoDee Messina will be “Bad Neighbor.” Don’t forget about our fireworks show at 10 p.m. on Friday night, we will start off Messina’s show with a bang!
Our headliner, JoDee Messina, will finish the night. She has posted nine No. 1 hits, 16 Top 40 songs, sold over 5 million albums worldwide, and was honored by the ACM Awards, CMA Awards and Grammy awards. As Messina’s résumé grew, she proved to be a trendsetter and history-maker, becoming the first female in country music history to celebrate three consecutive multi-week, chart-topping songs.
On Saturday evening, the first band, Ledfoot, starts at 6:30 p.m. followed by Sweet Siren at 9 p.m. and will play until 1 a.m.
Come on down, there will be something for everyone this year!
Saturday’s wide variety of events include starting the Mount Marty 5K Walk/Run, Riverboat Days Parade, Tri State Old Iron Display, Bear Hollow Wood Carver, Amphitheatre acts, Children’s activities, Golf Ball Drop, several Flippenout Trampoline shows and the VR Nebraska Game Truck and much, much more!
Sunday will have many more things to take in.
For more information on any of our other events, please visit our website at www.riverboatdays.com, our Facebook page, or the Yankton Riverboat Days app. If you have any questions, contact us at the Riverboat Days office at 665-1657 or drop us an email at office@riverboatdays.com.
On behalf of our Board of Directors — John Kraft (Co-chair), Randy Oliver (Co-chair), Milissa Wuebben, Michele Termansen, Dave Wright, Robert Byrkeland, Jake Hoffner, Rick Stone, Mike Byrkeland, Mike Villanueva, Aaron Crisman, Justin Brunick & Katie Greene (Secretary) — we would like to invite you to Riverboat Days, 2021—”Hometown Heroes” — Aug. 20-22.
