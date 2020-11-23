With the holiday shopping season upon us, it would be a great time to look locally for your holiday purchases.
That’s sound advice any time, but in this year of the coronavirus, it has never been more vital.
A story in Saturday’s Press & Dakotan addressed this point. With online shopping expected to surge even more this year due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, local businesses — and the local economy — need your support now more than ever.
“That’s a real concern because, in this part of the country, I am expecting probably a 30% increase in online sales,” Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss said. “When you put the 3% decrease in retail sales with the 30% increase in online sales, you’re looking at a 2%-3% increase in sales — but, unfortunately, it shows up somewhere else.”
He pointed to a Midwest banker survey that suggested there could be a possible 3.1% decline in retail sales in rural markets this season.
And that’s worrisome.
It comes in a year when businesses everywhere have struggled with the uncertainties created by the coronavirus. (Even hospitals are facing financial struggles in the middle of this health crisis.) Small businesses have been hit particularly hard, and many are now looking to the holiday season to perhaps recoup some of those losses.
“It is important to shop local — especially this year — to show our support for our businesses,” said Marissa Terca of the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce. “We want our businesses to thrive and the only way to do that is by supporting them.”
While online shopping has a clear edge in this environment, local businesses can also offer advantages, such as targeted inventory, faster service, no shipping fees and timely delivery.
And, as you know, spending locally creates benefits as that money circulates in the community. “Every dollar you spend locally is a dollar spent in other parts of the local economy,” Goss said.
That spending also generates local tax revenue, which helps fund local services.
But you know that drill. The message is a staple of local economic policy.
This year, though, it means a lot — to everyone involved.
“Local retailers, when they are price- and service-competitive, that’s where to go,” Goss said. “One of the things particular to rural economic development is that once these retailers are gone, it’s going to take a while to get them back.”
Thus, this holiday shopping season presents an opportunity for everyone, from the shoppers to the retailers. Everyone benefits if you look more to your local stores.
kmh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.