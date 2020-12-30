Exactly one year ago today, I was brooding over the end of a very difficult 2019 — a year in which my mother passed away and I faced other adversities on several levels — and looking forward to the better things that simply HAD to be coming in 2020 …
Long story short: Not even close.
Today, that glaring fact is curbing my New Year’s optimism, which is the only thing I really like about this holiday.
There’s no need for me to explain to any of you why the pandemic year of 2020 thoroughly sucked (although I guess I just did). Each of us leaves this year scarred in some way, battered and tired by every measure.
Many of us saw our lives upended to varying degrees and unexpected ways. (For instance: Seriously, toilet paper?)
Some of us are moving forward without someone important in our lives, someone lost to the coronavirus.
Most of us can really say we saw all this coming a year ago tonight. (However, today’s “In History” section on this page of our print edition indicates a shot across the bow was fired last New Year’s Eve while few of us were paying attention.) Looking back with the handy benefit of hindsight, one of the great ironies is that millions of people actually celebrated 2020’s arrival.
But each of us will certainly be celebrating its departure tonight in some way — perhaps quietly, perhaps alone, perhaps through tears or smiles, or perhaps by embracing the urge to just forget about it all for a few sacred moments as we instead try to look ahead to the fresh slate that lies before us.
And for once, we may have a better idea than we usually do about what the year to come may hold.
First, though, I want to note that, given all the talk of division in our country, an argument could be made that we haven’t been this unified in terms of shared experience on a New Year’s Eve in more than two decades.
On New Year’s Eve 1999, the world celebrated in joyous unison the coming of the new millennium. Television coverage literally followed the arrival of midnight across the planet, hour by hour, as each time zone welcomed the 21st century with fireworks, parades, music, dancing and more. In Yankton, a First Night celebration was based at the Summit Activities Center, where fireworks lit up the skies at midnight.
This all came off despite well-advertised concerns about potential Y2K viruses or computer glitches that we were warned could have grounded our civilization to a halt at the stroke of midnight. By New Year’s Eve, most of the world was fairly confident that things would work out. Still, on Dec. 31, 1999, I wrote that this was perhaps the first time I could recall when the highlight of that entire year might be the final second before midnight — the last moment before we would find out if the Y2K worries were real and before we would step into a new human era. If either something happened or nothing happened, it would be a big story, I noted.
In a sense, this year’s highlight might also arrive in its final second, although for a far different reason. This time, it will be that last instant before we escape the dreary clutches of 2020 and run screaming into the unknown arms of 2021. Because, as we always console ourselves, next year HAS to be better … doesn’t it?
This time, maybe it will be.
With COVID-19 vaccines coming on line, there’s a feeling in the air that the coronavirus could eventually be contained in 2021. It won’t be instantaneous and it won’t be easy, for a mountain of work needs to be scaled to make it happen. In the meantime, I also worry about new waves of sickness and new rounds of fear and uncertainty. It truly may be darkest before the long-awaited dawn of this triumph.
But by next New Year’s Eve, we may well be toasting the conquest of the virus and the return of life to something much closer to normal as we remember it. We may also be far more appreciative of the little things we’ve always taken for granted, ranging from community festivals to the daily rituals that we barely thought about before the age of COVID. We may be celebrating just being with each other again.
That’s what I’m looking forward to tonight. Whether it actually happens will be evident a year from now, but on this Dec. 31, I kind of like the odds.
Have a happy, healthy and hopeful New Year. I’ll see you on the other side.
