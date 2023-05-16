It has been apparent since Joe Biden took office that he puts the interests of other nations above those of the United States. However, the American people have remained largely clueless as to why their own president would commit such actions due to the evidence against Biden being largely suppressed. That was until recently, when new details emerged indicating that Biden was directly involved in a pay-to-play bribery scheme with a foreign national.
News of Biden’s involvement in the bribery was unveiled last week by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and Senator Chuck Grassley. Both Rep. Comer and Senator Grassley sent a scathing letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray, stating, “We have received legally protected and highly credible unclassified whistleblower disclosures. Based on those disclosures, it has come to our attention that the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) possess an unclassified FD-1023 form that describes an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions.” It should be noted that FD-1023 forms are unclassified internal FBI records pertaining to interactions with confidential sources. It should also be noted that bribery is specifically mentioned in the Constitution as an impeachable offense, unlike the nefarious excuses used to unsuccessfully impeach President Trump.
Interestingly, the first failed impeachment effort against President Trump may very well have been a result of him trying to identify this exact issue in 2019. According to a statement made by Trump during his phone call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in September of 2019, “There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it…It sounds horrible to me.” Trump was referring to the now-infamous recording of Joe Biden bragging about withholding approximately $1 billion in aid to Ukraine if they fail to fire their Prosecutor General, Viktor Shokin. To quote Biden, “I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.” Moreover, thanks to the precedent established by Democrats in their second failed attempt to impeach President Trump, it would absolutely be possible to retroactively impeach Biden for this crime, even though it occurred when he was Obama’s Vice President.
Due to the severity of the allegations, a subpoena has been issued to the FBI with a deadline of May 10 to provide “All FD-1023 forms, including within any open, closed, or restricted access case files, created or modified in June 2020, containing the term ‘Biden’.” It is currently unclear why the FBI modified the FD-1023 document in June of 2020, but the timing is dubious, as this was mere months before the 2020 presidential election.
The nationality of the foreigner who allegedly made an illegal bribery deal with Biden is not yet known. Nevertheless, Biden is on record communicating with international associates of both his son Hunter and brother James throughout his vice presidency and beyond. This includes citizens of Ukraine, China, Russia, and Mexico. Consequently, it is speculated that the individual belongs to one of the aforementioned countries.
Reports indicate that the individual associated with the bribery arrangement is most likely a Ukrainian national. Back in 2018, former federal prosecutor Bud Cummins presented bombshell allegations involving Joe Biden to Southern District of New York Attorney Geoff Berman. In an email sent to Berman on October 4, 2018, Cummins alleges “VP Biden exercised influence to protect Burisma Holdings in exchange for payments to Hunter Biden, Devon Archer, and Joe Biden.” To corroborate his claims, Cummins stated that the then-Ukraine Prosecutor General, Yuriy Lutsenko, was willing to travel to the United States to showcase evidence against the Bidens. Cummins also had at least two witnesses who were willing to testify in support of the allegations. In spite of these incredible claims, the Department of Justice refused to look further into the situation. To quote Cummins, “I can’t really imagine a legitimate reason for the DOJ not to follow up on an offer like that. I felt like it was stonewalled.” To make matters worse, after Cummins presented the allegations of Biden’s criminal activity to federal officials, data from his iPhone was secretly obtained by federal prosecutors through a subpoena in December of 2019. Cummins described the action as “retaliation” for coming forward with evidence against the Biden family. In an interview with The New York Post, Cummins added, “It doesn’t make much sense to investigate the guy who brings you the allegation rather than the allegation.”
This would not be the first time that a Biden has been part of a corrupt and illegal deal. Rep. Comer has previously claimed that multiple members of Biden’s family have directly profited from their family name and positions of influence. According to a March statement from Rep. Comer, “The Oversight Committee is concerned about the national security implications resulting from President Biden’s family receiving millions of dollars from foreign nationals. We will continue to follow the money trail and facts to determine if President Biden is compromised by his family’s business schemes and if there is a national security threat.”
In Ukraine, the natural gas company Burisma put Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, on the board of directors only months after Joe Biden was placed in control of the Obama administration’s Ukraine foreign policy in early 2014. Hunter’s position came with a hefty salary of up to $1 million per year. Following Hunter’s placement on the board of Burisma, then-vice presidential aide Jake Sullivan (who is now Biden’s national security advisor) claimed that Joe Biden would push to expand Ukraine’s natural gas industry. This was a completely accurate statement. In a blatant conflict of interest, Biden successfully lobbied Congress to provide tens of millions worth of dollars in assistance to Ukraine’s natural gas industry throughout Obama’s presidency. In 2014, Joe Biden met with Hunter’s partner at Burisma, Devon Archer, who is now a convicted felon. Later that year, Joe Biden made a peculiar visit to the tiny island of Cyprus, which so happens to be where Burisma’s corporate headquarters are located.
In 2013, Joe Biden brought Hunter Biden to Beijing with him on Air Force Two. Only a few days after the trip, Hunter helped to register a Chinese-based organization that he had cofounded, named BHR Partners. During the trip to Beijing, Hunter introduced his father to Jonathan Li, the CEO of BHR Partners. Shortly thereafter, Joe Biden wrote multiple college recommendation letters to Li’s children. Hunter maintained his stake in BHR Partners for months following Joe Biden’s inauguration, allegedly selling all of his positions in November of 2021. Hunter and James Biden were also highly connected to CEFC, a Chinese energy company. Between 2017 and 2018, James and Hunter received at least $4.8 million in payments from CEFC. Furthermore, Hunter Biden maintained a 10 percent stake in CEFC “for the big guy.” The so-called big guy has since been identified as Joe Biden himself.
In April 2015, Joe Biden secretly met with former Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov and his wife, Yelena Baturina. Both Luzhkov and Baturina are associates of Hunter Biden. In 2014, Baturina suspiciously wired approximately $3.5 million to a firm connected to Hunter. It is currently unclear what the exact motivations for the large money wire and subsequent meeting with Joe Biden were. However, considering the Biden family’s extensive corruption overseas, the meeting and transaction obviously raise many red flags.
While Joe Biden was still Vice President, Hunter Biden made visits to Mexico each year from 2011 to 2016. In November of 2015, Joe Biden hosted a meeting with Mexican associates of Hunter at the official vice presidential residence in Washington, D.C. At the meeting hosted by Joe, Hunter Biden sought investments in various ventures that he held a stake in from multiple prominent Mexican nationals. These included airline CEO Miguel Alemán Velasco and Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. Despite Joe Biden previously claiming that he has “never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” images were released last year from the 2015 business meeting showing both Joe and Hunter next to Slim and Velasco.
Given all of this information, Republicans in the Senate and House have expressed interest in impeaching Joe Biden. During an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on May 3, Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz stated that the accusations against Biden “absolutely” amount to a high crime or misdemeanor if verified as true. Similarly, Republican Rep. Nick Langworthy of New York recently claimed that the revelations involving Biden are the “textbook definition of a high crime that would demand impeachment.” Finally, Oversight Committee Member Rep. Tim Burchett has explained that “’If President Biden is in fact compromised … I don’t see how we could not look into impeachment.”
Joe Biden and his family have been unbelievably corrupt for many years. As a result of bold action from prominent Republicans in the House and Senate, this is being proven on a daily basis. The news of Biden’s bribery scheme is simply the next item added to the ever-expanding list of crimes committed by the Biden crime family. Now, it is time to hold all individuals involved accountable to the full extent of the law.
Parker Bono has written six books. He has worked on nearly a dozen different political campaigns and has helped get conservative candidates elected to an array of government positions.
