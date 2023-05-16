It has been apparent since Joe Biden took office that he puts the interests of other nations above those of the United States. However, the American people have remained largely clueless as to why their own president would commit such actions due to the evidence against Biden being largely suppressed. That was until recently, when new details emerged indicating that Biden was directly involved in a pay-to-play bribery scheme with a foreign national.

News of Biden’s involvement in the bribery was unveiled last week by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and Senator Chuck Grassley. Both Rep. Comer and Senator Grassley sent a scathing letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray, stating, “We have received legally protected and highly credible unclassified whistleblower disclosures. Based on those disclosures, it has come to our attention that the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) possess an unclassified FD-1023 form that describes an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions.” It should be noted that FD-1023 forms are unclassified internal FBI records pertaining to interactions with confidential sources. It should also be noted that bribery is specifically mentioned in the Constitution as an impeachable offense, unlike the nefarious excuses used to unsuccessfully impeach President Trump.

