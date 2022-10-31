Yankton is a great place to live, and more than anything else, it’s the people that make this place great, that make it home.
It is again time to honor that special, indispensable aspect of this community as we begin the annual process of seeking nominations for Yankton’s Citizen of the Year.
This award has been presented for more than a half-century to a person (or couple) who have helped make Yankton what it is. That description covers a lot of ground — from volunteer work to the arts — but it describes people who have made an impact on this town in so many ways.
Last year’s winner was Scott Luken, a renowned sculptor and artist who passed away suddenly in 2021. It marked the first time the honoree was chosen posthumously. (There was one instance in which a past winner was selected but passed away before the decision was publicly announced.) The award reflected Luken’s considerable impact on this community and in his field.
Other past winners have ranged from people who were well known even beyond the city limits and people who work under the radar for the greater good of the people here.
The award covers a lot of territory, and it all helps to define the community’s spirit.
We need your input to determine the 2022 Citizen of the Year. Send your nominations to Citizen of the Year, c/o Yankton Press & Dakotan, 319 Walnut, Yankton, SD 57078; or look for the online link at www.yankton.net. A ballot will be published periodically in the print edition, although it’s not necessary to submit a nomination.
The nomination deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 30.
1970 — Carl Youngworth; 1971 — Joe Vinatieri; 1972 — Jeff Scott; 1973 — Freeman Otto; 1974 — George Bauer; 1975 — Harold Levinger; 1976 — C.B. McVay; 1977 — Chan Gurney; 1978 — Dorothy Jencks; 1979 — Lucy and J. Laiten Weed; 1980 — Irene Scott; 1981 — Sister Jerome Schmitt; 1982 — Laddie Cimpl; 1983 — T.H. Sattler; 1984 — Elizabeth Rempp; 1985 — Mary Alice Halverson; 1986 — Don Dendinger; 1987 — Bessi Burgi; 1988 — Don Peterson; 1989 — Frank Yaggie; 1990 — Willis Stanage; 1991 — Wynn Speece; 1992 — Don Bierle; 1993 — Hod Nielsen; 1994 — Millie Wootton; 1995 — Tom Merrill; 1996 — Ted Blakey; 1997 — Bob Karolevitz; 1998 — Gladys Woolm; 1999 — Dr. Ken Halverson; 2000 — Sister Jacquelyn Ernster; 2001 — Don and Dores Allan; 2002 — Beulah Larson; 2003 — Ken Jones; 2004 — Arletta Tisher; 2005 — Larry and Kathy Hintgen; 2006 — Don and Peg Schiedel; 2007 — Jim Black; 2008 — Pauline Rhoades; 2009 — Jack and Margaret Lyons; 2010 — Myrtle Andersen; 2011 — Thomas and Jo Stanage; 2012 — Brooks and Vi Ranney; 2013 — Don and Pam Kettering; 2014 — Ben Hanten; 2015 — Joan Neubauer; 2016 — Larry and Diane Ness; 2017 — Mike and Gerrie Healy; 2018 — Ron and Jan Bertsch; 2019 — Tom and Jane Gilmore; 2020 — Jake and Sandy Hoffner; 2021 — Scott Luken
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.