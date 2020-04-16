I miss spring.
Of all the things that have been derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic in the last month (and it sure seems a lot longer than that), I think the loss of spring bugs me the most. OK, I realize we’re only about a month into the season, the tree branches are still bare and I’m still wearing a parka on some days, but really, spring — or, at least, my usual springtime — never arrived this year.
At our newspaper, a lot of what we do and deal with is dictated by the calendar. So much changes with the seasons, and after a while, those changes serve as my best measure of the flow of time.
However, COVID-19 has wiped out almost every marker and signpost that tells me, as a journalist in Yankton, that it’s spring. For instance, we should have had a city election last Tuesday, but the pandemic has pushed it to June. Thus, Tuesday was just another day in a dreary blur of faceless days and weeks as we stumble through this unfamiliar, unmarked territory.
So, yeah, I really miss spring …
I miss taking photos at school concerts. By now, those programs would be winding down as the school year inched towards its end.
Our sports department certainly misses the track season. Back when I was covering sports, spring felt so liberating because track meant more time outdoors and a set schedule of annual meets to chart a course through the busy season. But this year, there are no track meets, no days in the warming sun and no performances to catch, and there’s no Press & Dakotan Leader Board to study. (To be sure, the sports staff also misses the baseball, tennis and golf seasons.)
I’ll probably miss shooting photos at the Yankton High School prom’s grand march, which was to happen next weekend. It was always basic, repetitive shooting, but at least it was a sign that the end of the school year was within sight. (I wonder if the students and teachers have also lost that same sense of progression. It just feels like the world has been frozen in place since mid-March.)
I miss the crowds, even though I don’t miss dealing with the crowds.
I miss shooting photos of plays.
I miss regular photo assignments with actual people. This week, I shot a general set-up photo involving another person for the first time in at least a month, and I really can’t describe how pleasant it was to interact — albeit with six-foot distancing — with others again.
I miss the growing tide of press releases we would normally be getting for upcoming spring and summer events. This week’s cancellation of Czech Days made it the latest victim of a creeping uncertainty that has devoured the spring and is now encroaching on summer.
I miss having a variety of stories in any given edition of the P&D that aren’t somehow all tied to the same underlying theme …
Of course, we all miss things these days — from church to shopping trips to social gatherings — that we took for granted not too long ago. Even normal, everyday activities have been lost or altered.
For instance, I miss going into a store without feeling like I’m walking into a minefield.
In fact, I miss going into a store and seeing every shelf stocked.
I miss listening to baseball games on the radio.
I miss going into fast-food places to casually grab a bite to eat. Most eateries now limit you to the drive-thru, which isn’t the same. One particular place in town makes you work off an automated board, so you don’t get to talk to a real person. That adds a lot of pressure.
I miss movie theaters.
I can’t say I miss NOT washing my hands, but I do miss not feeling like I have to thoroughly scrub them as if my life depended on it.
I miss the concept of self-isolation being considered a bad thing.
I miss the New York Mets — which is also a sentiment expressed in “Avengers: Endgame,” a coincidence that feels somewhat unsettling right now.
I actually miss the waves of bustling traffic on Yankton’s streets.
I miss not having dreams about viruses and death tolls, which I get now all the time.
I miss the way things were.
I miss all that and more.
Some day — whenever that day is — this pandemic will subside and the threat will be gone. We’ll piece the world back together, learn from it, perhaps grieve over it, and we will definitely be ready to move on from it. And I can guarantee one thing: I will not miss any of this at all.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.