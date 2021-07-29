So, the need for face masks isn’t a thing of the past after all.
With COVID-19 cases surging again in parts of the country due to the Delta variant which is estimated to account for at least 80% of all U.S. cases now, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) adjusted its masking recommendations this week, encouraging vaccinated people in certain regions to resume wearing masks in public places. Specifically, this guideline was issued for areas that have “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 transmissions. According to the CDC, that covers about two-thirds of the counties in the nation.
South Dakota counties likely aren’t in those categories yet, but if the brief history of this pandemic is any indication, they will be soon enough. (Bear in mind that those transmission designations are generally lagging indicators of what’s happening on the ground.)
So, here we go again, in more ways than one, for this will also add new tension to the debate between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, as well as the masked and unmasked. It also probably means this frustrating coronavirus civil war will drudge on straight into another cold and flu season (where our COVID defense mechanisms provide a real benefit, but that’s another topic for another time).
Face masks have had an intriguing run during the pandemic, and just when we thought (or hoped or prayed) they had outlived their practicality, they appear to be needed again.
Masking was an early strategy in the pandemic, with the initial intent being to protect those around the wearers more so than the wearers themselves. However, subsequent studies suggested the masks do have a defensive value for a wearer in reducing the viral load of the coronavirus and perhaps lessening the infection impact.
As I’ve written before, I accepted masking reluctantly — not because I was opposed to masks or doubted the coronavirus warnings or clung so tenaciously to my own particular definition of “freedom,” but because I’d never worn masks before and felt self-conscious about it. But once I started wearing them, it became an easy thing for me to overcome and embrace. Often, I even forgot I had a mask on.
In Yankton, masks became ubiquitous in public places for many months until this spring. A majority of the people I saw took masking seriously.
But when the CDC eased its masking guidelines for vaccinated people about two months ago, most of those masks vanished. As a population, we were eager to get on with life without masks, to feel normal again, and it was instantly evident. They disappeared not only from a lot of faces in stores, but also from store shelves: Some businesses cleared out their inventories of masks, hand sanitizer and whatever else because of the brightening hope that the need for such things was behind us.
However, I never fully gave up on masking, at least in most indoor public places. I’ve worn masks into most businesses throughout the summer because, after all, there was always a chance. And I worried about flaws in our general defense. Vaccination rates slowed, which was and is a problem. While vaccinated people can still contract and spread COVID — hence this week’s change in the masking mandate — the unvaccinated represent richer opportunities for the very infectious Delta variant to spread more quickly and, worse, to mutate into other variants. Normally, I might shrug and wish these people well with their choice, but that choice also threatens more than just themselves. Let’s call it herd vulnerability.
And so, we’re being asked to turn again to masks, which could curb at least some of the threat and perhaps lessen the impact of the latest variant of this damn virus …
Frankly, as I type those words, a heavy, familiar feeling settles over my mind. It seems this war isn’t over yet.
But now, it’s a little different. This time, we know what to do, and we have a vaccine that can aid the cause. And we still have those masks, which can provide an imperfect but basic line of defense.
However, there will be headaches ahead, too. A face mask has become a symbol for other things for many people who are either pro and con on the wearing of them, and we’ll probably see, for example, schools debating proposed mandates with the public weighing in rather emotionally, in some cases. Like I said, a weary familiarity awaits.
That’s the price we pay both for fighting the pandemic and ignoring the pandemic. The coronavirus is still with us, still mutating and still a threat. I know a lot of you have your reasons to resist masking, but wearing a mask just seems to be, at the very least, the most sensible and easiest thing one can do to provide a little protection to yourself and others.
The messaging about masks, vaccines, prohibited cures and survival rates is not coming through with accuracy. It's hard for people to believe this, but there are scientists and physicians desperately trying to deliver the facts we seek, but they are ridiculed, silenced and labeled as conspiracy theorists. That is the price we pay for tolerating the enormous disinformation machine too many of us believe and trust. I sincerely hope that more people begin to examine how the covid hoax was created, how it is being used as a bioweapon, what the stories are behind the pharmaceutical companies and the development of their so called vaccines and what has been discovered in them.
Vaccine deniers are starting to wear disguises 🥸🥸🥸 to get vaccinated without upsetting their Trumpster friends and family.
But if they would only wear masks, a disguise wouldn’t be needed. It’s an angle worth promoting.
Nobody needs to know. Better to lie than die. And lying should come easy by now.
And it’s way easier than those painful COVID death throes.
Chicken soup and a day of rest beats a ventilator, hands down. Why make such a fuss over something easily treatable? Please, explain to us why you want to perpetuate such fear? It is a treatable condition with the right protocol - the one that was snuffed out by the media.
Stop blowing hot air!
In America, money usually trumps common sense. So maybe it’s time to expand the financial rewards program to encourage people to get vaccinated.
But this outreach has to be crafted to appeal to the anti-science, conspiracy-minded folks who remain unvaccinated. We shouldn’t talk down to them with condescending, factual and rational arguments.
Instead we could reach out with a narrative they already believe. Maybe an ad something like this would work:
“Everyone knows vaccines make you magnetic. Your local public healthcare professionals at the following addresses [fill in the blank] are giving $1000 each week to the newly-vaccinated person who has the most tableware magnetically attached to their bodies. See this week’s winner at:
https://images.app.goo.gl/7YZejUVVCZP5wo4K9
It’s worth a try‼️ 🤞
No evidence that wearing a mask actually helps, the great leaders of the democratic socialist party of america are on record of saying this, even the great Dr. Fauci has said it, the narrative changes every day, so what do we believe? Where is the evidence, democrats say follow the science but cannot provide a single shred of evidence that wearing a mask prevents Covid, everyone knows the Covid virus is smaller than the holes in the mask and freely moves past the mask, they do not help. Our children are being traumatized by wearing these things, mental health issues because of all the scare tactics being propagated by the left is hurting thousands of people, suicides are up nation wide, unvaccinated people are getting Covid, vaccinated people are getting Covid, mask wearers and non mask wearers are getting Covid, big brother says do as we say and you will be safe, no you will not, it's about control, it's about taking your freedoms. Federal employees and military personal are being forced to vaccinate, and now they are talking about forcing vaccinations onto private citizens. Is this what you want? I implore you, do your research, find out for yourselves what all this means, look at the studies coming out of the UK about the delta variant, the way our government is selling it is that it's the worse thing since the Jan. 6th "attack" or the civil war, whichever one they think was worse. If you want to wear a mask, by all means go ahead, but don't force your opinions, yes, opinions on me and my family, I say opinions because that is what it is, again no scientific evidence they help. Data is not scientific evidence people, scientific evidence is scientific evidence.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
More evidence to support the claim that we are all being lied to...
You can literally quote directly and verbatim from the CDC's website and Twitter will suspend you for posting "false and misleading Covid information."
You finally got one thing right ClownsRUs, it's all about the money. Money for the pharmaceutical companies, they are making billions off of this virus. Why do you think they are the ones pushing for a booster or a third shot, do you really believe they give a darn about you, no, they want more money. They are the ones wanting to sit down with Congress and the administration to discuss these additional shots, shouldn't that be the scientists and doctors doing that and not some company that aims to benefit from this? Biden wants everyone vaccinated so he can keep his promise to the pharmaceutical companies about how much they can make, he did not meet his goal for them so he is pushing for more. Again, it is amazing how all you democrats take whatever is said and just run to the top of the hills and start shouting it. This will set you off, but like Donald Trump said, they are not coming for him, they are coming for all of us, this is just the beginning folks, hold on to your hats (wait maybe just put your mask strings over your hat and that will hold it down).
Most Vaccine Deniers appear to be Trump voters.
COVID-19 may be God’s effort at “voter suppression.”
When Covid strikes it’s too late to vaccinate. And too early to vote.
Divine Irony! What a sense of humor Our Lord has!
Once again, Voice, you jump to a conclusion that is based on your ability to read minds....or at least read into others' statements. I am fully vaccinated and followed guidelines of CDC until they began to change daily and sometimes multiple times per day. But I remain a believer in vaccination and advise everyone to get them. However, I have never believed in mandates that infringe on people's freedoms by Govt. Private companies can do what they wish in the workplace. (I didn't always agree with the regs of my employers but if wanting to work there, I would certainly comply. ) It would be nice if you would qualify your proclamations regarding reality and interpretation of others' words with a disclaimer of it being only your opinion. And that is what I am doing here; expressing my opinon.
VOICE for VoiceforAll, your assumption about most vacine deniers is not supported by the data.
Per the CDC:
"Less than half of Black and Hispanic people have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose in nearly all states reporting data, including a number of states where less than a third have received a vaccine. These lower vaccination rates among Black and Hispanic people leave them at increased risk for coronavirus, particularly as the Delta variant spreads, potentially leading to widening disparities going forward and limiting the nation’s recovery".
To the best of my knowledge, these two groups are not major Trump supporters. Do you have some actual data to support your assumption?
The anti vax polemics are anchored by the fundamental disbelief in the overall coronavirus body count and the denial that the current pandemic surge is among those who are unvaccinated.
These are the numbers that hold the key to analyzing everything else.
And it’s pretty easy to see from the foregoing why the body count among anti vaxxers continues to grow.
Hopefully, the variants that result won’t require a new vaccine for the rest of us, because it seems unlikely we’ll ever reach herd immunity with almost a third of us refusing the vaccine.
Mr. Wick, what you say is certainly true, but my assumption is that most vaccine DENIERS are Trumpsters.
Deniers are not the same as folks who just haven’t yet gotten a vaccination. Minorities who are underserved in our healthcare system have a greater likelihood of being persuaded to get vaccinated than folks who are implacably opposed to them. Wouldn’t you agree?
Polls seem to be showing that some 40% of Republicans are saying they won’t get the vaccine. So we can parse the numbers, but these days Republicans = Trumpsters.
My offering here may have been a bit cynical, but nonetheless it seems my basic point remains.
In any case, I’m enheartened that you seem to take for granted that the coronavirus pandemic and it’s successful vaccine are realities.
So why aren’t you using your formidable academic capabilities to push back on the coronavirus misinformation that flows so freely on this feed?
Isn't this disinformation far more deadly than a little snarkiness from yours truly?
How can anyone advise someone to get a vaccination when it is completely untested? It takes years to test vaccines yet by some means, some miracle, this one is perfect after just 6 months of research, it's perfect. How do we know what harm this vaccine may have one year, two years, or further down the road? Do you know they are just starting to look into what kind of implications this vaccine could have on the reproduction systems of women? How can I guarantee my daughters if I were to take them to get their shot that this will not in any way harm them and they should have no concerns over ever having children or they won't develop a tumor in two years? There is no scientific evidence that this vaccine will not harm you in any way, is there? Please show me that evidence and not a statement from the CDC or from Biden, they are not the experts, the scientists and doctors are, and they are not all being heard. Please tell me how to explain to my children they are safe. We have had Covid in our household, I nor my wife or other children contracted it even though we were quarantined for 4 weeks with our child that did have it, and we never got it, no one. We did not wear masks nor did we have the vaccine, we were with them the whole time. Get the vaccine, I am not going to stop you, wear a mask, please do so if you want, but don't tell me to do it, don't tell me my children they have to do it. You don't have to put all your trust into this government, it is ok to question their actions, it's ok to have your own voice and to think your own thoughts and to talk about those thoughts and opinions, for now, I can still do that, not sure how much longer that will be, but for now I still can.
