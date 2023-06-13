The Yankton School District (YSD) approved a small gesture of reassurance Monday night.
During its monthly meeting, the board voted to freeze the prices on school lunches for the 2023-2024 school year.
The approval comes with a caveat. Nevertheless, the move should be appreciated by those parents with kids in the school district.
YSD might not have been blamed if it had decided to raise its prices, which it hasn’t done since 2018.
Obviously, that was before the COVID-19 pandemic, which changed so many things and prompted government assistance amid those extraordinary times. During that time, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) waived the fees on school lunches, which was an important move in itself. When that waiver ended a year ago, YSD opted to return to its pre-pandemic lunch pricing.
Given the post-pandemic inflationary pressures and supply chain issues of the past couple of years, a hike in prices might have been justified.
But on Monday, the price remained the same … hopefully.
As officials pointed out, YSD has been able to maintain lower prices thanks to the Keep Kids Fed Act (KKFA), which provided the school district 55 cents per student per day for lunches, on top of the regular reimbursement. This has helped keep school lunches affordable in many schools across the country.
Unfortunately, the KKFA is set to expire at the end of the month, and the prospects of a renewal of those reimbursements is uncertain.
“Lobbyists for the School Nutrition Association are working hard advocating in Washington to either keep this KKFA or to improve some of the new legislation that’s been introduced,” YSD Director of Child Nutrition Laura Horacek told the school board. “If it passes, we would like to freeze the (meal) prices as is, just to help out more families in the YSD.”
Currently, the Helping Schools Feed Kids Act has been proposed in Congress that would extend the KKFA reimbursements through the 2023-2024 school year.
If that effort fails, YSD may be forced to increase lunch prices after all, due in part to a federal tool that dictates what a school district must charge for meals.
School lunches are an important part of the education process. Nutritious meals help children mentally and can improve their performance both in the classroom and in terms of retention. Thus, it’s an investment in good education as well as good nutrition.
If these prices can remain stable, it would be one less increase that families will have to deal with during the next school year. Hopefully, YSDs effort to freeze the lunch rate can be seen through.
(0) comments
