Among all the extraordinary things South Dakotans had on their radar heading into 2021, few of us probably would have guessed that a debate over civic education would show up less than two weeks into the New Year.
But show up it did in Gov. Kristi Noem’s State of the State address last week. She proposed a $900,000 program to revamp South Dakota’s civic curriculum, in part because, as she explained in an op-ed piece that appears on this page today, poor civic education was a “root cause” in the Capitol insurrection of Jan. 6. This apparently suggests that, if Americans had access to better educational training in history and government, people like the head-dress guy, the Confederate flag guy, the zip-tie guy and all the others we saw sacking the Capitol would have instead stayed home with a better understanding of how our government really works. Well … OK.
But the idea of instructing students in why America is “the most unique nation in the history of the world,” as she put it, didn’t materialize out of nowhere.
The day after the insurrection, Noem spoke at a Republican national meeting in Florida (her speech was also reprinted in The Federalist) in which she complained that “the left’s indoctrination takes place (in schools) every day with kids all across America. …” (Looking at the voter registration numbers and election trends in South Dakota, if teachers have been engaged in left-wing indoctrinating, they’ve done a terrible job.)
It also sprang from the so-called 1776 Commission that President Donald Trump proposed last year that would offer “patriotic education” because, as one Trump advisor put it, “many of our students are now taught in schools to hate their own country.”
Today, a lot of South Dakota educators are skeptical of Noem’s proposal, and rightfully so.
First, let’s acknowledge that the general idea of boosting civic education isn’t a bad one. South Dakota State University professor David Wiltse told the Rapid City Journal there are “serious issues with civic education” and that he sees “large holes” in school curricula on topics of history and the governmental process. So, an upgrade could be in order.
However, he said he would “caution policy makers in making an ideological response to a problem that isn’t rooted in ideology.”
Noem’s framing of this issue in her Florida speech, which was no doubt geared to boost her future political aspirations, seems to do precisely that.
There is the danger, for instance, of whitewashing (perhaps literally) our history and taking out things that might be deemed as contrary to our “most unique” image. Slavery jumps to mind, as do the Jim Crow laws and the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II. In South Dakota, the 1890 massacre at Wounded Knee and Native America land rights (or the lack thereof) might also fall in this category. So, for instance, does Wounded Knee go back to being cast as a “battle,” as it was once taught to many generations of South Dakota students?
We can all agree that America is one of the “most unique” countries in the world — but here’s why.
We’re a nation that has long grappled with our own flaws and mistakes. We have not purged critical analyses of our past, for such self-assessments can serve us as we move forward. America doesn’t simply self-correct; instead, we strive mightily to right its flaws and resolve its issues. That’s how this nation evolves and thrives in the ages to come.
So, that kind of serious, blunt introspection is needed after the Jan. 6 insurrection debacle.
It’s needed as we prepare kids today to deal with the world tomorrow.
It’s needed to make America even stronger and better for everyone.
And to do that, we must understand it and have it presented in honest terms.
That must be the priority in any re-examination of our civic curriculum, for that’s how this nation remains a special place.
kmh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.