Greetings, P&D readers!
First, I’d like to share some updates about our basement renovation. All of the construction work is complete, and it looks amazing! K Construction did a fantastic job as general contractor for this project. There are quite a few subcontractors involved, but they all did a great job working with us and allowing our operations to continue during renovations. We are currently waiting on our brand-new bunkbeds to arrive, which should be here the week of Aug. 30. We are on track for the basement to be available for use by the time the snow flies. We will hold an “open house” for the community to see the updates prior to opening for use.
Something that came up that wasn’t “planned” during the process: we had to replace both of our air conditioners and furnaces during the hottest part of this summer. When both units went down, Delta Kappa Gamma donated funds to Pathways to purchase enough box fans for each room, so that our clients could withstand the heat! We were without air conditioning for a couple of weeks, but thankfully the crew at Larry’s Heating & Cooling were able to install the new system in a timely manner.
Another exciting addition that ties into our renovation is an updated CCTV and security system. Due to a generous donation from our friends at Direct Biologicals, Miles with Dynamic Cable and Security was able to install a brand-new, 4K quality CCTV system that covers our entire property. One very exciting upgrade is that all indoor cameras record audio, which is something we lacked in the past.
In regard to our second phase of expansion, the “Williams Annex,” we close on the properties the week of Aug. 23. We are in the process of preparing renovation blueprints to start the bidding process for general contractors. As a reminder, we are acquiring the properties at 500 and 504 E. Fourth St., which are directly across Pearl Street from our main location. The structure at 500 E. Fourth St. will be used as staff offices, meeting rooms and room for life skills courses. The basement of this structure will be converted into a two-bedroom transitional living unit. In the future, if all goes according to plan, we will use the first floor as another two-bedroom transitional living unit. The property at 504 E. Fourth will remain a two-bedroom transitional living unit, but will undergo some much-needed renovations and modifications. Again, this project is possible through a Community Development Block Grant, for which the City of Yankton is acting as the fiscal sponsor. We greatly appreciate our partnership with them and Planning & Development District III to make this possible.
In other news, Pathways is hosting a rummage sale on Saturday, Aug. 28. Our Donation Center has received so many items that we need to downsize! This will take place in the east parking lot of 920 Broadway Avenue. We will be set up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day. We will have “suggested donation” amounts listed on each item. So, if you are out and about that Saturday, stop by and see if there are any treasures you might like! All proceeds from the sale will go directly towards our mission of breaking the cycle of homelessness in those we serve.
Thanks for reading.
JULY STATISTICS
• Emergency Shelter
Forty-eight individuals entered shelter in July for a total of 631 nights. Of the 48 people, there were 8 families, nine individual men and 12 individual women.
Our waiting list to enter shelter sits at 44 people: 18 individual men, 2 individual women and 7 families with 14 children.
Seven households left for permanent housing or other safe alternatives to shelter. 10 households were asked to leave due to rule violations. 19 clients carried over into August.
• Homeless Prevention (HP)
No new HP enrollments began in July. One household remains enrolled (1F, 1M, 1C). HP services for July are estimated at $615.
• Rapid Rehousing (RH)
Four households began RH enrollments in July (2F, 2M, 1C). RH services for July are estimated at $3,200.
• Security Deposit Assistance Program (SDAP)
Three households (1F, 2M, 1C) received $1,759 in deposit assistance in July. Two of these households were literally homeless. One household was referred through a Housing Voucher program. All households entered housing with an ongoing subsidy.
• Current Needs
We are looking for volunteer Advocates, donation sorters and moving helpers! If you have an interest in helping, please reach out to Jesse at jbailey@yanktonpathways.org, or call 605-665-8994.
If you are interested in donating supplies, please find our updated list at www.yanktonpathways.org/give.
Pathways Shelter for the Homeless serves the immediate needs of individuals and families experiencing homelessness within the Yankton area, while engaging partners in developing long-term solutions. The shelter was founded on the belief that everyone deserves a home.
