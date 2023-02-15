Yankton County citizens will have the opportunity to hear from and submit questions to their District 18 legislators at the Legislative Cracker Barrels sponsored by Yankton Thrive.
The final 2023 Cracker Barrel will be:
• Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m. — CMTEA Facility
Cracker Barrels will be during the South Dakota State legislative session. Sen. Jean Hunhoff, Rep. Julie Auch and Rep. Mike Stevens will be available to answer questions. For more information, please contact Yankton Thrive at 605-665-3636 or visit their website: www.yanktonsd.com.
STORY TIME
The value of story time is priceless and has a life-long impact on students. Sitting down with your child or grandchild for story time is an excellent way to promote reading and sharing time together. It’s also the best way to build his/her language skills and help him/her enjoy reading. Even better, reading a book together is easy, fun and the best reading investment we can make in our young children.
NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY
On March 14 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Yankton High School Theater, Yankton High School will induct several Junior class members to the National Honor Society. All of these students met or exceeded the initial requirement of a 3.5 GPA or higher after 5 semesters with no major infractions from the beginning of their 11th grade school year. We are very proud of these students and all members of the NHS.
YANKTON SCHOOL DISTRICT JR. KINDERGARTEN/KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION OPEN
Registration for JrK and Kindergarten for the 2023-24 school year is now open. Please go to www.ysd.k12.sd.us/o/ysd/page/schoolregistration and click the registration link for New Enrollment (never been enrolled in YSD) or Existing Enrollment (has been enrolled in YSD) and start the enrollment process for the upcoming year. Please complete the registration process as quickly as possible, so a screening appointment can be set up for your child. Screenings will be held on May 2-3 at YHS and are by appointment only.
Feel free to contact one of our elementary schools with any questions you may have regarding registration:
• Webster Elementary School — 665-2484
• Lincoln Elementary School — 665-7392
• Stewart Elementary School — 665-5765
• Beadle Elementary School — 665-2282
SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS
Yankton School District Board Meetings are scheduled for the second Monday of the month beginning at 5 p.m. Yankton School Board Meetings are held at the Yankton School District Administration Building in the School Board Meeting Room.
School board meetings are livestreamed, as well as recorded and re-aired on public access channels on our local cable television. The meetings are also archived on the YSD Website https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/o/ysd/page/video-archive
The public is always welcome to attend.
SUPERINTENDENT PRESENTATIONS
I would be happy to visit with you personally or speak to your group/organization.
I am also willing to host your group at our Administration Building or come to your facility/meeting place.
You are welcome to contact me regarding a presentation or personal visit. Additionally, if there is a specific topic you would like for me to address in a future Kindle’s Korner, please call me at 665-3998 or email me at wayne.kindle@k12.sd.us
Henry Ford stated, “Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is a process. Working together is a success.
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District.
